The Scorecard | UFC Shanghai

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Sixth-ranked Song took on the No. 3-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov in a bout that looked like a final audition for a title shot at the winner of the upcoming title fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

In a performance that showcased his composure as well as his fight-altering punch power, Song overcame some early adversity in the first round to emphatically close the show in the second.

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Song defended well on the mat after being taken down by Nurmagomedov before scrambling back to his feet. And with the fight back in the stand-up realm, Song started to find a home for his strikes as he overcame Nurmagomedov’s height and reach advantages to land powerful punches and kicks to the former title challenger.

After stuffing a Nurmagomedov takedown attempt early in Round 2, Song set his sights and started to time the Russian as he closed the distance. As Nurmagomedov stepped into range, Song cracked him with a lightning-fast short right hand that knocked him out cold.