The Scorecard | UFC Shanghai

The world-famous Octagon headed east to Shanghai, China, where a fight card stacked with international talent delivered a feast of finishes in The Magic City.
Now that the dust has settled at the Oriental Sports Center, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs Song.
Song Yadong
By the time Song Yadong made his way to the Octagon for the main event, Chinese fighters had gone 2-5 at UFC Shanghai. It meant that the fans in the stands were in serious need of a boost, and Song delivered with the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts career.
Sixth-ranked Song took on the No. 3-ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov in a bout that looked like a final audition for a title shot at the winner of the upcoming title fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.
In a performance that showcased his composure as well as his fight-altering punch power, Song overcame some early adversity in the first round to emphatically close the show in the second.
MORE FROM UFC SHANGHAI: Main Card Results | Prelims Results | Official Scorecards
Song defended well on the mat after being taken down by Nurmagomedov before scrambling back to his feet. And with the fight back in the stand-up realm, Song started to find a home for his strikes as he overcame Nurmagomedov’s height and reach advantages to land powerful punches and kicks to the former title challenger.
After stuffing a Nurmagomedov takedown attempt early in Round 2, Song set his sights and started to time the Russian as he closed the distance. As Nurmagomedov stepped into range, Song cracked him with a lightning-fast short right hand that knocked him out cold.
Song’s stunning knockout victory as a 4/1 underdog took the roof off the Oriental Sports Center in Shanghai as the crowd celebrated their countryman’s spectacular victory. And after his win, Song said he is now finally ready to fight for championship gold.
After a victory like that, there’s every chance a title shot could be on the horizon.
Denise Gomes
Denise Gomes landed in Shanghai riding a four-fight win streak, and in Saturday’s co-main event, she added a fifth in fine style as she knocked out former title challenger Yan Xiaonan on her opponent’s home soil to catapult herself up the women’s strawweight rankings.
Chatting to UFC.com during fight week, Gomes was at pains to state that she wanted to prove to the world that she was much more than just a striker, but against Yan, the opportunity presented itself to turn to her most effective offense, and she took it with both hands – and one elbow.
Gomes stunned Yan midway through the opening round as she delivered an early warning to the fast-starting Chinese contender. Having identified an opening in Yan’s stance, Gomes bided her time before striking in the closing seconds of the round.
With Yan continuing to step into range with her left hand low, Gomes unloaded a perfectly-timed step-in elbow that badly rocked Yan, then connected with two well-placed follow-up punches that landed flush on Yan on the way down.
It gave “Dee” the most significant victory of her career, and set the 26-year-old on course for a big, big fight the next time she sets foot inside the Octagon.
Kai Asakura
Kai Asakura is back in his natural weight class, and he’s starting to build some major momentum.
The Japanese ace, who previously held championship gold in his homeland with RIZIN FF, initially joined the UFC as a flyweight, but back-to-back defeats prompted a rethink, and a return to 135 pounds. That proved a smart move, as he rebounded with a first-round knockout of Cameron Smotherman in Macau to earn his first UFC win, and a Performance of the Night bonus.
Who Won Bonuses At UFC Shanghai?
And on Saturday night in Shanghai, he doubled up on bantamweight finishes as he stopped China’s Aoriqileng with a slick second-round TKO finish to claim his 23rd career victory.
Now, with two statement victories under his belt, Asakura has called for bigger fights, and with the bantamweight division looking absolutely stacked in 2026, it’s more than likely he’ll get his wish.
Liu Ce
Former K-1 light heavyweight champion Liu Ce didn’t need long to make a big impression on home soil as he kicked off his UFC career with a bang, thanks to a thumping first-round knockout after a wild one-round slugfest that earned both men Fight of the Night honors.
Liu looked remarkably comfortable in the Octagon, despite his opponent Levi Rodrigues Jr.’s aggressive approach. The Brazilian decided to fight fire with fire and connected with some heavy leg kicks and some well-timed shots over the top. But Liu never looked flustered, even when Rodrigues Jr. forced the action up against the cage.
The back-and-forth action had the Chinese fans enthralled as Liu proceeded to batter his Brazilian opponent around the Octagon. Gamely, Rodrigues Jr. refused to quit and continued to fire back with punches of his own. After the Brazilian connected with a big shot that landed flush, “The Oriental Dragon” unleashed a colossal right hook that sent his man face-first into the canvas.
With a fighting style like that, Liu is going to be must-see TV whenever he steps back in the Octagon. And as the commentary booth replay displayed, nobody enjoyed Liu’s finish more than Dominick Cruz.
It was a dream debut for “The Oriental Dragon” who showed the world that his striking isn’t to be slept on, unless you plan on going to sleep yourself…
Bilal Hasan
Bilal Hasan danced his way to the Octagon to a mash-up of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits, and the “Indoninja” showed the world that he’s a Smooth Criminal inside the Octagon as he pieced up the aggressive Nilson Rojas en route to a second-round knockout on his UFC debut.
Hasan landed plenty of flashy stuff on his opponent through the opening round, but Rojas showed that he wasn’t going to fold as easily as some of Hasan’s previous opponents as he looked to return fire with heavy shots of his own.
But Hasan showed that he can control his energy as well as he controls his techniques as he continued to push the pace without draining his gas tank, and when the right opportunity opened up, he took full advantage, with a peach of a straight right hand finishing the job in spectacular fashion.
Hasan promised to put on a show, from the walkout to the highlight-reel finish, to his post-fight interview, and he checked all three boxes to complete his Octagon debut in near-perfect style.