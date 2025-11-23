The Scorecard | UFC Qatar

Now that the dust has settled in Doha, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker.

Arman Tsarukyan

The UFC lightweight title picture is an interesting one heading into 2026, and the division’s number-one contender delivered a statement to 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria in Saturday night’s main event.

Arman Tsarukyan looked outstanding on the feet and on the mat as he offered the perfect argument for why he should be next to challenge for the undisputed lightweight crown.

Not only did Tsarukyan showcase sharp, effective boxing on the feet, but he also gave us a taster of his mat skills, too – both from an offensive and defensive perspective.