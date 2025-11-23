The Scorecard | UFC Qatar

The world-famous Octagon broke new ground in Doha on Saturday night with the first UFC event in Qatar, and what a night of fights it was.
Now that the dust has settled in Doha, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker.
Arman Tsarukyan
The UFC lightweight title picture is an interesting one heading into 2026, and the division’s number-one contender delivered a statement to 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria in Saturday night’s main event.
Arman Tsarukyan looked outstanding on the feet and on the mat as he offered the perfect argument for why he should be next to challenge for the undisputed lightweight crown.
Not only did Tsarukyan showcase sharp, effective boxing on the feet, but he also gave us a taster of his mat skills, too – both from an offensive and defensive perspective.
Dan Hooker twice threatened with guillotine chokes that, against other opposition, may have led to “The Hangman” capturing the victory. But Tsarukyan defended superbly on both occasions, then eventually finished the fight with a choke of his own, as he locked up an arm-triangle to force Hooker to tap mid-way through the second round.
Throw a solid post-fight interview into the mix, and it all added up to a great day at the office for Tsarukyan, who cemented his presence at the top of the lightweight rankings.
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Machado Garry has never been shy of sharing his thoughts ahead of his fights, and his goal heading into the weekend was bold and clear as he vowed to knock out former champion and number-one contender Belal Muhammad.
The fight proved to be a much trickier assignment for Machado Garry, who had to content himself with a unanimous decision victory. But, after defeating the top-ranked fighter in the official UFC welterweight rankings, Machado Garry strongly feels his win puts him at the front of the queue to challenge newly-crowned 170-pound champion Islam Makhachev next year.
Machado Garry delivered a bold callout of Makhachev in his post-fight interview, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll get the nod to face the Russian next.
Ecuador’s Michael Morales is still undefeated, has won his last three fights via first-round knockout, and his win over No. 2-ranked Sean Brady at UFC 322 was more emphatic. Then there’s the return of the still-undefeated Shavkat Rakmonov, who holds a win over Machado Garry, and the spectacular wild card that is Carlos Prates, whom Machado Garry has already beaten.
With four excellent, active options for the first welterweight title fight of 2026, the UFC’s matchmakers have plenty of food for thought. But make no mistake, Machado Garry is right there in the mix and has a legitimate claim for the next title shot.
Volkan Oezdemir
In a light heavyweight division that has undergone a lot of change in recent years, Volkan Oezdemir has been a constant. The Swiss contender established himself as a top-10 contender after his first UFC fight back in 2017, and he’s been there ever since.
Now the former light heavyweight title challenger wants to ignite a charge towards another title shot at 205 pounds, and in Doha, Oezdemir bounced back from his decision loss to Carlos Ulberg with a first-round knockout of Alonzo Menifield.
It was a performance that proved that at the age of 36 and with 29 fights under his belt, Oezdemir is still improving, and his fight IQ – especially during the fight-ending sequence where he chose his shots superbly to finish Menifield – is as sharp as ever.
Oezdemir told us before his fight that he thinks he’s two fights away from a possible title shot. By that logic, he’ll be hoping the UFC matchmakers come to him with a title eliminator matchup next.
Myktybek Orolbai
After successive UFC bouts at 155, 160, and 165 pounds, Myktybek Orolbai returned to welterweight and handed middleweight veteran Jack Hermansson a knockout welcome to the division.
While Orolbai was moving back up to his optimal weight class, Hermansson was dropping down from 185 pounds in a bid to kickstart a new chapter in his career. But Orolbai made sure that it wasn’t a winning start for Hermansson as he landed a colossal punch to knock Hermansson out clean for a huge victory.
Welterweight might just be the most intriguing division in the UFC right now, and in Orolbai, a new player could be about to enter the fray. A matchup against ranked opposition likely awaits.
Waldo Cortes Acosta
What a year it’s been for Waldo Cortes Acosta. Five fights, four wins, and three knockout finishes have seen him emerge as a dangerous threat in the UFC heavyweight division. And on Saturday night, he did the matchmakers a solid as he stepped in on three days’ notice to take on Shamil Gaziev in Doha.
As a ranked fighter stepping in on incredibly short notice, Cortes Acosta was taking on a perilous task, especially against a dangerous fighter competing close to home. Add the ever-present one-shot danger of heavyweight MMA into the equation, and it made Cortes Acosta’s task a particularly risky one.
But this version of Cortes Acosta seems to be unburdened by fear or concern. He stepped into the Octagon, stood in the pocket, and trusted his power. His faith was rewarded with a massive first-round knockout as he flattened Gaziev 82 seconds into the first round.
Cortes Acosta stated after his victory that he’d love to squeeze in a sixth bout this calendar year with a bout at UFC 323 on December 6. But, regardless of whether or not he gets that wish, his main goal is to take on top-five opposition and put himself in striking distance of the heavyweight title next year.
Kyoji Horiguchi
Nine years and 20 bouts after his last Octagon appearance, former flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi returned to the UFC and immediately picked up where he left off.
Horiguchi certainly wasn’t handed an easy reintroduction to the UFC, with the Japanese star matched with ranked Russian contender Tagir Ulabekov, who entered the Octagon in Doha on a four-fight win streak.
But as the old phrase goes, form is temporary, class is permanent, and Horiguchi showcased his world-class brand of flyweight MMA as he forced Ulanbekov onto the back foot and broke down the Russian on the feet before eventually finishing him with a rear-naked choke.
Horiguchi is back, and he has his sights set on the undisputed flyweight title, even if it means a championship clash with his American Top Team colleague Alexandre Pantoja.
“Of course, I want to get the UFC belt. Where is Pantoja!” he roared after his win.
“He’s my teammate, but it doesn’t matter. I will beat your ass!
“I really respect Pantoja. But a fight is a fight, you know? BUSINESS!!”
It will be very interesting to see where Horiguchi enters the UFC’s official flyweight rankings this week. But, regardless of the number that appears next to his name, Horiguchi’s return has added more spice, and an experienced, world-class contender, to the flyweight division as we head into 2026.
