The Scorecard | UFC Oklahoma City

Now that the dust has settled at Paycom Center, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis put the pain of his title loss behind him as he came roaring back in the main event in Oklahoma City as he comprehensively outpointed former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman over five rounds to put himself right back in the title conversation at 185 pounds.

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With Sean Strickland back on top of the division, it seemed like the door was wide open for Du Plessis to force himself back to the front of the title queue with a big win in OKC. And while he might not have got the finish, his impressive performance might just have been the best of his UFC career to date.