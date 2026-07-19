The Scorecard | UFC Oklahoma City

The UFC Octagon headed to the great state of Oklahoma for a UFC Fight Night event that featured two former champions in the main event, two middleweight contenders in the co-main, and a host of fighters on the rise on an entertaining card.
Now that the dust has settled at Paycom Center, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman.
Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus Du Plessis put the pain of his title loss behind him as he came roaring back in the main event in Oklahoma City as he comprehensively outpointed former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman over five rounds to put himself right back in the title conversation at 185 pounds.
Dana White Weighs In On UFC OKC, Conor McGregor & More
With Sean Strickland back on top of the division, it seemed like the door was wide open for Du Plessis to force himself back to the front of the title queue with a big win in OKC. And while he might not have got the finish, his impressive performance might just have been the best of his UFC career to date.
“Stillknocks” used his improved takedown defense to shut down Usman’s wrestling, then turned to his striking to put a beating on “The Nigerian Nightmare,” with the South African putting Usman on wobbly legs on several occasions during the fight. His left question-mark kick seemingly couldn’t miss, and his switch-hitting kept Usman guessing throughout the fight.
UFC OKC Recap: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards
There were moments when the finish looked to be there if Du Plessis put his foot to the gas and really went for it. But instead of going completely gung-ho, “DDP” showcased his patience and composure as he continued to pick Usman apart throughout the full 25-minute duration.
We don’t know if Du Plessis will get the next shot or not, but what we do know is he’s given the UFC matchmakers a big decision to make.
Tommy McMillen
After a war of words with fellow UFC sophomore Alberto Montes, Arizona featherweight Tommy McMillen stepped into the Octagon and backed up his words with a thrilling performance to claim a third-round TKO victory.
Undefeated McMillen used his range to perfect effect as he pieced up Montes from range by feeding the Venezuelan a steady diet of punches and knees from the first minute until the fight was finally stopped midway through the final round.
Who Won Bonuses In Oklahoma City?
By the end of the fight, McMillen set a record for the most significant strikes in a three-round fight, with 252, but more importantly, he announced his arrival as an exciting young prospect in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC.
All in all, it was the perfect showcase for McMillen’s all-action fighting style, and with the Arizona native competing at featherweight, there’ll be no shortage of exciting matchups in “Tommy Gun’s” future.
Fatima Kline
The question marks are starting to disappear, and the term “prospect” has now evaporated. Fatima Kline is a clear and present danger to the very best strawweights in the world. Kline faced a big test of her credentials in Oklahoma City when she faced top-10 contender Tabatha Ricci, and she passed with flying colors.
Her stand-up looked crisp and accurate, with effective single shots and some smart combinations on display, but it was her wrestling that delivered the highlight-reel moments of the fight as she picked up “Baby Shark” and slammed her into the canvas with a pair of high-amplitude, high-impact takedowns.
It all added up to a star-making performance for one of the fastest-rising contenders in the strawweight division.
HIGHLIGHTS: Tommy McMillen's Masterclass | Du Plessis vs Usman | Duncan vs Cannonier
And after a post-fight interview that saw her call out every one of the contenders ranked in the top five, it seems that big things await for the New Yorker, who captured championships in two weight classes for Cage Fury Fighting Championships before joining the UFC. Another big performance like this one, and it might not be long before she’s challenging for UFC gold, too.
Christian Leroy Duncan
Christian Leroy Duncan faced the latest test of his career and showed plenty of good things in a performance that showed that he belongs among the contenders in the upper echelon of the middleweight division.
Duncan comprehensively outstruck former title challenger Jared Cannonier on the feet and showed some solid wrestling defense as he did a good job of limiting Cannonier’s takedowns, while also making sure he didn’t get pinned to the canvas when the fight did hit the mat.
There’s still some tweaks to be made – there were times when he telegraphed some of his spinning attacks – but overall, it was another elevation in performance to match the step up in competition, as Duncan claimed his fifth straight victory.
Duncan’s win means he is tied for the longest active win streak in the division —joining Ateba Gautier, Nassourdine Imavov and Nursulton Ruziboev— and after defeating a former title challenger, a move into the top 10 and a matchup against another of the division’s big hitters looks to be next for the Englishman.
Chase Hooper
After back-to-back first-round defeats in his last two outings, Chase Hooper knew something had to change when he faced Mitch Ramirez in OKC, and “The Dream” produced the goods when it mattered most to snap his losing skid and bounce back into the win column.
Hooper perfectly timed his takedown as he dragged Ramirez to the mat.
Chase Hooper Post-Fight Interview
After moving himself into a dominant position on his opponent’s back, he patiently worked his way toward a rear-naked choke. Once he got it, he didn’t let go as he applied the pressure to secure the victory.
It was a huge win for Hooper, who now has the chance to start to build back after a difficult 12 months inside the Octagon.