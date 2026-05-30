The Scorecard | UFC Macau

Song took on former undisputed flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and showed his all-around MMA game as he stood and traded with the Brazilian on the feet, then finished him on the ground. The manner in which he did it – by snatching up Figueiredo's neck and locking up a guillotine choke as the Brazilian shot for a takedown – demonstrated that he has the talent to beat elite operators where they're strongest.

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In short, Song didn't just win, he showed the world that he's a major threat to the division's elite. Despite facing world champion-caliber opposition in each of his last four fights, his next fight is likely to be the biggest of his career.

Alonzo Menifield

After being stopped in the first round by Volkan Oezdemir last time out, Alonzo Menifield was thrust into another fight against a fighter renowned for knockout finishes. But this time, despite flying across the world to compete in Zhang Mingyang's backyard, Menifield was the one serving up the knockout as he finished Zhang in the final minute of the opening round.