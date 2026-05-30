The Scorecard | UFC Macau

The Octagon returned to the Galaxy Arena in Macau for a UFC Fight Night event that featured a host of local stars going up against international opposition as Song Yadong stole the show in the main event.
Now that the dust has settled at the Galaxy Arena, it's time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday's biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo.
Song Yadong
The Chinese fans arriving at Galaxy Arena will have done so full of hope that their fighters could claim a host of victories. But after the home fighters endured a tough night in the Octagon, it was all down to Song Yadong to bring home a win for the fans.
Song took on former undisputed flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and showed his all-around MMA game as he stood and traded with the Brazilian on the feet, then finished him on the ground. The manner in which he did it – by snatching up Figueiredo's neck and locking up a guillotine choke as the Brazilian shot for a takedown – demonstrated that he has the talent to beat elite operators where they're strongest.
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In short, Song didn't just win, he showed the world that he's a major threat to the division's elite. Despite facing world champion-caliber opposition in each of his last four fights, his next fight is likely to be the biggest of his career.
Alonzo Menifield
After being stopped in the first round by Volkan Oezdemir last time out, Alonzo Menifield was thrust into another fight against a fighter renowned for knockout finishes. But this time, despite flying across the world to compete in Zhang Mingyang's backyard, Menifield was the one serving up the knockout as he finished Zhang in the final minute of the opening round.
It was Menifield's first time on a fight poster, and he admitted he was happy to see himself featured in that manner. After going toe-to-toe and claiming an impressive finish, then delivering a passionate post-fight interview, he might not have to wait as long for his next UFC poster appearance.
Menifield's knockout of Zhang was the 10th of his MMA career, but remarkably, it was his first finish since a 2023 submission of Jimmy Crute, and his first knockout since he finished Misha Cirkunov in the first round back in 2022. If he can add another to his resumé when he returns to action later this year, he could find himself in position to challenge someone in the top 10.
Sergei Pavlovich
After successive losses to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov, Sergei Pavlovich needed a reset and the chance to build some momentum again. In 2025, he got back to winning ways with victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Waldo Cortes Acosta. And on Saturday night, the big Russian made it three wins in a row.
Pavlovich took on Brazil's Tallison Teixeira, who came into the fight having outpointed Tai Tuivasa in January. But when the fight got underway, there was only going to be one winner. Pavlovich simply steamrolled Teixeira as he quickly found a home for his lunchbox-sized fists and put the Brazilian away in just 39 seconds.
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Pavlovich, in this form, is one of the scariest prospects in the UFC. And now he's rebuilt the momentum he lost in 2024, he finds himself right back in the mix at the top of the division again.
Kai Asakura
After two fights in the UFC flyweight division – the first being a title fight – led to two defeats, there were worries in some quarters that we might not see the best of Kai Asakura in the Octagon. But Saturday saw Asakura move back up to his natural weight class and deliver the sort of performance longtime fans of the Japanese fan-favorite have become accustomed to.
Asakura looked much more comfortable at 135 pounds and, against Cameron Smotherman, he showed his class as he stunned, then finished the American prospect inside the opening two minutes of their main card matchup.
MACAU REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
Asakura was emotional after his victory – after successive defeats, he was likely feeling a ton of pressure – but now he's in the right weight class, and has a win under his belt, he's got the chance to test himself against the best bantamweights in the world. And if you put Kai Asakura against anyone at 135 pounds, you've got an exciting matchup on your hands.
Rodrigo Vera
Just one fight into his UFC career, Rodrigo Vera's UFC story is already a compelling one. After failing to make the cut for The Ultimate Fighter, Vera stuck around in Las Vegas and trained at the PI, just in case an opportunity presented itself... and it did.
Vera was drafted in as a late replacement to take on Zhu Kangjie, and he produced a brilliant debut to claim a first-round knockout victory and make an immediate impact on his first Octagon appearance.
This didn't look like an untested prospect taking advantage of an unexpected opportunity. This looked like a seasoned vet who was more than ready for the chance he's been chasing for years. Peru has a new UFC fighter to cheer for, and he looks like a real talent.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs Figueiredo took place live from Galaxy Arena in Macao SAR, China on May 30, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!