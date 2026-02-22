The Scorecard | UFC Houston

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Well, after Saturday night’s showing in Houston, any reports of Strickland’s demise as a middleweight contender were proved to be greatly exaggerated.

Strickland was at his razor-sharp best as he consistently beat Hernandez to the punch and expertly kept “Fluffy” on the outside, struggling to punch his way in. The jabs and teeps that have become Strickland’s trademark have rarely looked this sharp and effective, and the fact that he used them to such effect against a man on a formidable win streak only made his performance all the more noteworthy.

And when Strickland punished Hernandez for working into a clinch by hitting him with a crushing knee to the body, the opportunity opened up for a finish, and Strickland didn’t hesitate. He lit up Hernandez with punches to claim the finish and show the world that he is far from done at the top of the middleweight division.

Uroš Medić

Uroš Medić might not have been at the top of the list of welterweight danger men at the start of the year, but the Serbian striker showed exactly why he should be with a first-round demolition job on divisional stalwart Geoff Neal.

Neal had only been stopped with strikes once before in his UFC career – by Knockout of the Year candidate Carlos Prates’ spinning back elbow at UFC 319 last year – but while Prates needed something out of the ordinary to put Neal away, Medić did it with his bread and butter, his boxing, and he did it in less than half the time, too.