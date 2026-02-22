The Scorecard | UFC Houston

The Octagon returned to Texas with a pivotal clash in the middleweight division as its main event, and the fight delivered the goods on a night that saw the main card winners step up and entertain with a succession of fan-friendly performances at Toyota Center.
Now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez.
Sean Strickland
After his unexpectedly below-par performance in his title rematch with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312, there were plenty of question marks hanging over Sean Strickland heading into Saturday night’s main event.
UFC HOUSTON REWIND: Final Results | Strickland's Post-Fight Interview
Was that performance against “Stillknocks” merely an aberration, or is it a sign of the Octagon veteran’s time at the top coming to an end? And did he still have enough in the tank to halt the significant momentum of Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez, who entered the bout on an eight-fight win streak?
Well, after Saturday night’s showing in Houston, any reports of Strickland’s demise as a middleweight contender were proved to be greatly exaggerated.
Strickland was at his razor-sharp best as he consistently beat Hernandez to the punch and expertly kept “Fluffy” on the outside, struggling to punch his way in. The jabs and teeps that have become Strickland’s trademark have rarely looked this sharp and effective, and the fact that he used them to such effect against a man on a formidable win streak only made his performance all the more noteworthy.
And when Strickland punished Hernandez for working into a clinch by hitting him with a crushing knee to the body, the opportunity opened up for a finish, and Strickland didn’t hesitate. He lit up Hernandez with punches to claim the finish and show the world that he is far from done at the top of the middleweight division.
Uroš Medić
Uroš Medić might not have been at the top of the list of welterweight danger men at the start of the year, but the Serbian striker showed exactly why he should be with a first-round demolition job on divisional stalwart Geoff Neal.
RELATED: See Who Won Bonuses At UFC Houston
Neal had only been stopped with strikes once before in his UFC career – by Knockout of the Year candidate Carlos Prates’ spinning back elbow at UFC 319 last year – but while Prates needed something out of the ordinary to put Neal away, Medić did it with his bread and butter, his boxing, and he did it in less than half the time, too.
Medić’s stunning 79-second finish of Neal certainly turned heads, but in truth, it shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise. Every time Medić wins a fight, he wins it inside the distance, and his victory over Neal was his third straight first-round KO success – coming after prior finishes of Gilbert Urbina and Muslim Salikhov.
Those two prior wins were impressive enough, but to do something every bit as impressive against a seasoned, tenured member of the welterweight top 15 tells you everything you need to know. But for those who weren’t 100 percent sure, Medic was on hand to underscore his performance with a post-fight interview that hit the target just as impressively as his punches did moments earlier.
“Houston, we have a problem… and it’s me!” he declared.
Make no mistake, the already-exciting welterweight division has another danger man to contend with.
Melquizael Costa
When Melquizael Costa started his UFC run with two defeats from his first three outings, few could have imagined where “The Dalmatian” would end up two years later.
Since his December 2023 loss to Steve Garcia, the Brazilian has reeled off six straight wins, defeating the likes of Andre Fili, Julian Erosa, and Morgan Charriere along the way. But on Saturday night, Costa claimed his biggest and most notable scalp yet.
Dan Ige has faced a who’s who of the UFC’s featherweight division and has never been finished with strikes or submissions in his prior 29 fights. But Costa changed all that as he stunned, then finished Ige inside the first round in spectacular fashion.
WATCH: Costa's Post-Fight Interview
Costa unleashed a spinning back kick that connected flush on Ige’s jaw and sent him to the canvas. Costa quickly moved in and finished the job with ground strikes to take his record to 26 wins, 7 losses.
It was the sort of victory that turns a prospect into a contender, and after demolishing the previously unfinishable Ige in less than five minutes, Costa will likely wake up on Monday with a number next to his name.
And when he gets his next bout assignment, there’s a good chance he’ll be facing top 10 opposition.
Jacobe Smith
With his wrestling credentials, the sort of latent power a combat sports athlete could only dream of, and the bulletproof self-confidence of a man who knows exactly where he’s going, Jacobe Smith is starting to look like the complete package at 170 pounds.
In only his third fight as a contracted UFC athlete, Smith delivered his third successive finish, and he did it in terrifyingly brutal fashion.
When Josiah Harrell attempted to take Smith to the mat, the initial attempt was good enough to send the pair to the canvas. But Smith had his counter ready before they even hit the mat.
WATCH: Smith Secures The Knockout In Round One
An instant roll-through put Smith in the top position, from which he proceeded to batter Harrell into unconsciousness. It was a brutal way to finish a fight, and one that showed just how explosive and dangerous Smith can be.
The welterweight division is fast becoming the most talent-stacked weight class in UFC, and Smith plans on playing a starring role as he makes his way up the ranks.
Serghei Spivac
When Serghei Spivac was matched with Croatian striker Ante Delija in Houston, most observers would have seen “The Polar Bear’s” best shot at victory involving his wrestling and, with the fight on the floor, his suffocating top game. But the big Moldovan showed his evolving skillset in Texas as he stood and traded with “Walking Trouble” for the entire 15 minutes to earn a unanimous decision victory.
Spivac weathered an early storm as Delija started quickly and let his hands go early. But, rather than turn to his wrestling, Spivac bit down on his mouthpiece, planted his feet, and threw back. And, by the end of the first round, it was the Croatian who returned to his corner with his face busted up – a sure sign that Spivac’s striking had found its mark.
Spivac happily stuck to his boxing for the rest of the bout as he earned scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 to pick up a win that meant plenty for his UFC career, but even more to him personally, as he dedicated his victory to his late father, who passed away last year.
With Spivac listed two spots ahead of Delija in the UFC’s official heavyweight rankings before the fight, it’s unclear whether his win will result in a bump up the list. But after losing both of his 2025 fights with Jailton Almeida and Waldo Cortes-Acosta, the victory puts “The Polar Bear” back on track and ready to face another heavyweight contender later in the year.
Don’t miss UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Hernandez, live from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 21, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.