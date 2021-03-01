The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

2 – Andrei Arlovski

In 2016-17, when Andrei Arlovski went 0-5 with three knockout losses, I don’t think anyone would have bet that “The Pit Bull” would be 3-1 in his last four and still turning back prospects in 2021 at the age of 42. But here is, leaving his often-reckless style of the past in the past while implementing solid gameplans and outworking younger foes on a regular basis. That’s quite a tale being written by the former heavyweight champion, and I can’t wait to see where he takes it next.

3 – Gerald Meerschaert

One of the sport’s most likeable folks, Gerald Meerschaert was in a tight spot heading into his Saturday bout with Bartosz Fabinski, having lost his previous two bouts via first-round knockout. But after a seven-month break, “GM3” came back determined to right his ship, and he did, submitting Fabinski in the first round. Yes, he’s back in the win column, but more importantly, with a baby on the way, that Performance of the Night bonus will come in handy for plenty of diapers in the Meerschaert household.