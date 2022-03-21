The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Free Fight
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in London, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the O2 Arena.
1 – Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Speed, power, athleticism, technique – that deadly combination may just be what gets Tom Aspinall to the top of the heavyweight division sooner rather than later. In an impressive submission of Alexander Volkov in last weekend’s main event, Aspinall moved to 5-0 with five finishes, and he’s looked better and better each step of the way. And in finishing a proven and durable contender in Volkov, he may be in line for a title shot by the end of the year.
2 – Arnold Allen
So this is the Arnold Allen we’ve been hearing about for all these years? Injuries and long layoffs have kept Allen from truly connecting with fight fans despite a long and unbeaten UFC run, but with his first-round stoppage of Dan Hooker last Saturday – his first finish since 2018 – the whole world got to see just how good he is. And now, with that win in his back pocket, it’s time to start putting his name in the mix with the top dogs in the lightweight division.
3 – Molly McCann
Molly McCann Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Wow. There’s not much more to say than that about Molly McCann’s win over Luana Carolina. On the attack from the time the fight began, McCann had the crowd on their feet and cheering throughout the bout, and when she landed the spinning back elbow that ended the fight, the roof blew off the O2 as fans roared for Liverpool’s finest. It was a memorable moment for everyone involved and everyone watching.
4 – Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Clearly getting the loudest pop of the night from the capacity crowd, Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett kept his fans happy with another first-round finish, this one over Mexico’s Kazula Vargas. And while his detractors will say to pump the brakes on the rise of “Paddy the Baddy” because he got caught by Vargas and put on his back, it’s a fistfight, folks, and these things happen. Me, personally, I prefer to see a little back-and-forth in my fights, and Pimblett has delivered that in his first two trips to the Octagon. Is he ready for the elite at 155 pounds? No. But it’s going to be a fun ride every step of the way, and that’s why people care.
5 – Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev's Quick Round 1 Submission | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall
Getting the night off to a rousing start in London was one of the most heavily hyped newcomers to hit the Octagon in a while, and in submitting Cody Durden in less than a minute, unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev lived up to that hype and then some. Now the question is whether “The Punisher” is going to hit his mark of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. And in a wide-open flyweight division, he might get his shot to do just that if he keeps turning in performances like the one he delivered last weekend.