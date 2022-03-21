The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Clearly getting the loudest pop of the night from the capacity crowd, Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett kept his fans happy with another first-round finish, this one over Mexico’s Kazula Vargas. And while his detractors will say to pump the brakes on the rise of “Paddy the Baddy” because he got caught by Vargas and put on his back, it’s a fistfight, folks, and these things happen. Me, personally, I prefer to see a little back-and-forth in my fights, and Pimblett has delivered that in his first two trips to the Octagon. Is he ready for the elite at 155 pounds? No. But it’s going to be a fun ride every step of the way, and that’s why people care.

5 – Muhammad Mokaev