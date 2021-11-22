The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

If it wasn’t clear enough before Saturday’s card in Las Vegas, you can say it now – everybody loves Loopy. Willing to fight every week if possible (and you believe it), Godinez set a modern-day UFC record by fighting three times in 43 days, and while that’s impressive enough, notching wins in two of those three bouts makes it even more so. And while we can’t rule out a December return, suffice to say if she takes a break for the holidays, get ready for a wild 2022 campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT? Godinez can probably use a little more seasoning before taking on a Top 15 foe, but for pure Cerrone-esque aesthetics, I’d love to see Loopy versus the other anyone, anytime, anyplace warrior at 115 pounds – Angela Hill.