The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Sean Brady
Sean Brady came out of nowhere in late 2019 to announce his arrival to the Octagon with a victory over veteran standout Court McGee. Two years later, he is likely to end up with a Top 10 ranking at 170 pounds after beating No.6-ranked Michael Chiesa on Saturday. And with that bout getting the co-main event spotlight, a lot more people know the Philadelphian and he is likely to now get a Top 10 foe in his next bout as he risks his unbeaten record once again.
Recap Every Result From UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
WHAT’S NEXT? Stephen Thompson
2 – Ketlen Vieira
Ketlen Vieira scored the biggest win of her pro career on Saturday, as she defeated Miesha Tate in the UFC Fight Night main event. It was a solid and deserved victory, but it wasn’t the spectacular performance she needed to make her entrance into the title race at 135 pounds. But a win over a Top 5 ranked foe in which she puts her foot on the gas and presses the action throughout may be her ticket to fighting for the bantamweight belt sooner rather than later.
WHAT’S NEXT? Germaine de Randamie
3 – Taila Santos
Unlike her compatriot Vieira, Taila Santos put her foot on the gas against Joanne Wood and didn’t take it off until the bout was over at 4:49 of the first round. It was a statement-making win for Santos who earned her fourth consecutive win and most certainly put her name in the conversation for a 2022 matchup with 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko.
WHAT’S NEXT? Andrea Lee
4 – Adrian Yanez
One of the top prospects in the sport, Adrian Yanez got a gut check in his Saturday bout against Davey Grant and passed that test, winning a close split decision over the Brit in the UFC Fight Night Fight of the Night. It was Yanez’ patience and jab that won him the fight against “Dangerous” Davey, who was throwing the more aesthetically pleasing shots, but wasn’t as consistently effective for the 15-minute bout as Houston’s Yanez, now 3-0 with three bonuses in 2021.
WHAT’S NEXT? Song Yadong
5 – Loopy Godinez
If it wasn’t clear enough before Saturday’s card in Las Vegas, you can say it now – everybody loves Loopy. Willing to fight every week if possible (and you believe it), Godinez set a modern-day UFC record by fighting three times in 43 days, and while that’s impressive enough, notching wins in two of those three bouts makes it even more so. And while we can’t rule out a December return, suffice to say if she takes a break for the holidays, get ready for a wild 2022 campaign.
WHAT’S NEXT? Godinez can probably use a little more seasoning before taking on a Top 15 foe, but for pure Cerrone-esque aesthetics, I’d love to see Loopy versus the other anyone, anytime, anyplace warrior at 115 pounds – Angela Hill.
