The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

The final UFC event of 2025 saw the Octagon return home to the UFC APEX for a fight card packed with finishes as the fighters delivered a great finale to the year in Las Vegas.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape.
Manel Kape
As we head into 2026, the flyweight division has arguably never been more exciting.
There’s a new champion at the top of the division, a former champion keen on getting his fitness and his belt back as quickly as possible, and a host of super-talented contenders looking to earn themselves a shot at championship gold. And on Saturday night, Manel Kape may have broken from the pack to put himself right in line for a shot at the gold.
Kape showcased his explosive punch power as he knocked out No. 2-ranked Brandon Royval mid-way through the opening round of their main event matchup, then immediately set his sights on the newly-crowned flyweight champion, Joshua Van.
With Alexandre Pantoja ruled out with injury, Van’s first title defense is likely to see him face a top-ranked challenger, and after that victory, there’s a good chance that the highest-ranked contender could be Kape.
Kevin Vallejos
Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos may only be four fights into his UFC career, but he’s already knocking on the door of the featherweight top 15.
On Saturday night, Vallejos took on No. 15-ranked Giga Chikadze, and ran the gauntlet in a first round that saw the Georgian veteran throw a host of techniques at him before coming back in the second to score a highlight-reel finish.
Everything Vallejos threw appeared to be at 100 percent power, and that high-intensity approach eventually paid off when he stepped into range and forced Chikadze against the fence, before unleashing a vicious spinning backfist that dropped him to the canvas. A few heavy-duty follow-up elbows finished the job as he flash-KO’d Chikadze on the mat to force ref Mark Smith’s intervention.
Having defeated the featherweight number 15 in such emphatic fashion, the next goal for Vallejos is to start climbing the featherweight rankings. Given the level of talent currently in the 145-pound division, an exciting matchup looks certain, regardless of his next opponent.
Melquizael Costa
The featherweight bout between Melquizael Costa and Morgan Charriere promised fireworks, and it didn’t disappoint, as Costa produced a highlight-reel finish for his resumé early in the first round against the highly respected former Cage Warriors champion.
Just as the matchup was settling into a rhythm, Costa unleashed a left high kick that instantly knocked out Charriere for a show-stopping finish. Costa’s spectacular finish was made even more remarkable given that Charriere had never been stopped with strikes in 33 fights prior to that moment.
It capped off an incredible 2025 year for Costa, who fought and won four times, with victories over Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, Julian Erosa, and Charriere. After a run like that, and a performance like the one we saw Saturday night, "The Dalmatian" might not have to wait too long before he's sharing the Octagon with ranked opposition
Yaroslav Amosov
The Octagon debut of former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov was one of the most intriguing storylines heading into Saturday night.
Matched with divisional stalwart, Neil Magny, the Ukrainian star had a tough, respected test to kick off his long-awaited UFC run. And when he finally got into the Octagon, Amosov delivered as he finished Magny to improve his record to 29-1 and announce his arrival as a major threat to the division’s best at 170 pounds.
His performance in the stand-up exchanges offered a taste of his compact striking style, while the manner of his finish, via anaconda choke, showed his proficiency on the mat, as he gave UFC fans the first glimpse of his world-class abilities.
Amosov might be a new name to some fans, but he’s been one of the best welterweights in the world for years, and now that he’s part of the UFC’s welterweight shark tank, he’ll get the chance to prove just how far his talents can take him.
Steven Asplund
Minnesota’s Steven Asplund scored the third-fastest KO in Contender Series history when he punched his ticket to the UFC back in September. And on Saturday night, “Concrete” made a big first impression on his Octagon debut with a TKO finish of Sean Sharaf.
Asplund’s bout with Sharaf turned into a back-and-forth slugfest from the opening seconds, and the action didn’t let up, as both men looked to establish dominance over the other. “Concrete’s” shots didn’t seem as heavy as Sharaf’s early on, but his accuracy and consistency started to wear his opponent down. And by the time the second round started, Asplund was well on top.
Usually, after a crazy first round, the pace starts to slow in the second, but somehow Asplund managed to maintain his incredible output as he overwhelmed Sharaf with strikes for a standout second-round TKO finish.
With a backstory that will inspire many, and an attitude that will win over many more, Asplund’s path onto the big stage looks like one of the real feel-good stories of 2025, and this writer can’t wait to see what he can achieve now he’s here.
Based on his debut, it’s going to be a fun ride.
