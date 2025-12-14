The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape.

Manel Kape

As we head into 2026, the flyweight division has arguably never been more exciting.

There’s a new champion at the top of the division, a former champion keen on getting his fitness and his belt back as quickly as possible, and a host of super-talented contenders looking to earn themselves a shot at championship gold. And on Saturday night, Manel Kape may have broken from the pack to put himself right in line for a shot at the gold.