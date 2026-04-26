The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

It was a busy night for the judges at Meta APEX on Saturday night, but there was a host of big performances at Meta APEX, as a featherweight contender staked his claim for a title shot, a former light heavyweight contender made his presence felt at heavyweight, and a bantamweight veteran welcomed an exciting new prospect to the Octagon with a Fight of the Night barnburner.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal.
Aljamain Sterling
Saturday’s main event was a showcase fight for Aljamain Sterling, and the former undisputed bantamweight champion didn’t fluff his lines as he claimed a decisive unanimous decision victory over the surging Youssef Zalal.
MORE: Final Results | Official Scorecards
Lining up against an opponent on a hot streak, Sterling came out of the blocks fast and immediately took control of the fight. He was already two rounds up on all three scorecards heading into the third. And while Zalal enjoyed his best round of the fight in the middle stanza, Sterling regained control to claim the fourth and fifth without any real drama.
Sterling’s win and the dominant nature of his victory offered him the platform to call his shot, and he did exactly that as he called for the chance to become a two-division champion.
With his unique fighting style offering a different challenge to the rest of the division, it’s a matchup champion Alexander Volkanovski may well find interesting.
Joselyne Edwards
Saturday night was a huge night for Joselyne Edwards, as “La Pantera” stepped in on short notice and defeated the No. 3-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Norma Dumont to gatecrash the championship picture at 135 pounds.
Edwards headed into the bout in good form, but with the Panamanian listed 11th in the official rankings, she probably would have expected to need at least one or two more wins before she could face elite-level opposition. But when opportunity knocked, Edwards answered, then delivered arguably the biggest performance of her career to claim a unanimous decision victory.
In a highly competitive matchup, Edwards met Dumont in the center of the Octagon and barely took a backward step as she pushed the pace on the Brazilian in a fight that was almost too close to call. But the judges were suitably impressed with Edwards’ willingness to walk forward and engage as she claimed the unanimous decision victory to stun Dumont, though Edwards herself was less surprised by the outcome.
Edwards’ win puts her on a five-fight win streak, leaves her tied for third in all-time wins in the UFC women’s bantamweight division with eight, and puts her right in the championship mix at 135 pounds. It also showed the benefits of taking opportunities when they come, as she converted a short-notice call into a huge leap up the bantamweight rankings.
Davey Grant and Adrian Luna Martinetti
Davey Grant's fights always seem to deliver crowd-pleasing scraps, and his matchup with Adrian Luna Martinetti was no different as the pair earned Fight of the Night honors after a breathless three-round bantamweight battle.
WATCH: Davey Grant's Octagon Interview
Martinetti arrived for his UFC debut after winning arguably the greatest Contender Series fight of all time, but his own fan-friendly fighting style wasn’t quite enough to outdo the seasoned Octagon vet, as Grant made the better start in Round 1, then did enough through Rounds 2 and 3 to earn a unanimous decision from the three Octagon side judges.
The pair served up a thrilling back-and-forth battle that didn’t relent until the final horn, and while Grant walked away with the win, there was more than enough in Martinetti’s performance to ensure that he’ll be must-see TV the next time he steps back into the Octagon.
Ryan Spann
The main card kicked off with a bang as a one-two combination from the heavens gave Ryan Spann a huge knockout victory over Marcus Buchecha and a cool $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
WATCH: Ryan Spann Octagon Interview
The fight was Spann’s third at heavyweight after making the move up from 205 pounds in 2025. That divisional switch started with a TKO loss to Waldo Cortes Acosta, but “Superman” bounced back with a first-round submission victory over Lukasz Brzeski at UFC 318 last July.
With 14 career wins by submission, most knew that Spann’s grappling skills would carry up to heavyweight without any issue, but a bigger question was whether his power would transition as effectively. We got the answer on Saturday night, as Spann finally let his hands go in the second round and connected with a beautiful two-punch combination to send Buchecha down and out for a highlight-reel finish.
Jackson McVey
After back-to-back defeats in his first two UFC appearances, Jackson McVey knew he had to deliver the goods, and on Saturday night at Meta APEX, “The Moose” did exactly that.
WATCH: Jackson McVey Submits Sedriques Dumas In The First
McVey took charge of his bout with Sedriques Dumas almost immediately as he shut down his opponent from the opening exchange, locked him up in a clinch, and controlled the pace of the fight early on. Then, after the pair separated, McVey landed a big right hand to drop Dumas to the canvas.
From that moment on, McVey was on the hunt for the finish. He swarmed Dumas and punished him with ground and pound until Dumas left his neck exposed just enough to open up the chance to lock up a D’Arce choke.
It gave McVey his first UFC win and extended his 100 percent finish rate in the process. More importantly, it gave the 27-year-old a foothold in the UFC middleweight division.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 25, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.