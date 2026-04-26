The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal.

Aljamain Sterling

Saturday’s main event was a showcase fight for Aljamain Sterling, and the former undisputed bantamweight champion didn’t fluff his lines as he claimed a decisive unanimous decision victory over the surging Youssef Zalal.

MORE: Final Results | Official Scorecards

Lining up against an opponent on a hot streak, Sterling came out of the blocks fast and immediately took control of the fight. He was already two rounds up on all three scorecards heading into the third. And while Zalal enjoyed his best round of the fight in the middle stanza, Sterling regained control to claim the fourth and fifth without any real drama.