The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

If you’re not a Terrance McKinney fan by now, are you really a fan of mixed martial arts? Here we have a young man whose back story is so compelling that he could lay-and-pray for 15 minutes and you would still root for him. But here’s a fighter who shows up looking for the finish as soon as the Octagon gate closes, and more often than not, he gets it in the first five minutes, and even when he loses, like he did to Drew Dober, it was a must-see for the 3:17 it lasted. Saturday night was another one for his highlight reel as he halted Erick Gonzalez in the first round, and while I don’t know if “T.Wrecks” will ever become a UFC champion, I will be watching every step of the way to find out.

