The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

Taking full advantage of the co-main event spotlight, China’s Song Yadong made another move up the bantamweight ladder with a stunning first-round knockout of Marlon Moraes. Yes, the former world title challenger has had a rough go of it over the last couple years, but that shouldn’t dilute the impact of Song’s victory or where he’s heading at 135 pounds. And while the win was remarkable, what’s even crazier is that the 24-year-old has been competing in the Octagon since 2017. The moral of the story? He’s only going to get better, and back-to-back stoppages of Julio Arce and Moraes prove that he’s on the right track.

2 – Khalil Rountree Jr.