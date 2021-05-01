The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

As the first round of his bout with Miguel Baeza ended, I wondered if Santiago Ponzinibbio’s over two-year layoff had taken something away from him that he’d never get back. First was the comeback loss to Li Jingliang in January, and now he was battered and bruised and in need of some adjustments to his gameplan after five minutes with Baeza. But over the next two rounds, Ponzinibbio was the fighter he was before the layoff, and while it would be nice to wax poetic about his technique of experience, his win had everything to do with guts and determination. He was not going to lose that fight, and he left everything in the Octagon in order to get his hand raised. That’s heart.

WHAT’S NEXT? Ponzinibbio will likely find his way back into the welterweight Top 15 after his Fight of the Night victory, and whether he does or not, he deserves a Top 15 opponent. Robbie Lawler or Vicente Luque anyone? I may need my heart checked before either of those fights happen.