The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane

2 – Thiago Moises

There is no award for best poker face in the Octagon, but if there were, Thiago Moises would have already locked it up. Whatever Alexander Hernandez threw at him on Saturday night, Moises would calmly fire back, his expression never changing until late in the final round when he began calling for Hernandez to stand and trade with him. It wasn’t what you would expect from the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, but he was in the zone and feeling it, and now he’s got three straight wins in his back pocket heading into the spring.

3 – Ciryl Gane

No, Ciryl Gane did not produce fireworks in his main event against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. There will be nights like that for a developing heavyweight. But the unbeaten Frenchman did shut out one of the most dangerous fighters in the game, which was impressive in its own right, and let’s face it, if he can get through 25 minutes without having to dig deep or get into a firefight, a win’s a win, and it takes two to put on a Fight of the Year type bout. Remember Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis? That was a fight expected to be Armageddon in short pants but wasn’t. Then look at what both heavyweights went on to do. Expect that pattern to be following by both main event combatants.