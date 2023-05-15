The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Another Brazilian who got off to a fast start in the Octagon was Johnny Walker. But after a 3-0 beginning in the big show, Walker went 1-4 over his next five and was written off by many. But with three straight wins that include a Saturday win over former world title challenger Anthony Smith in Charlotte, Walker is right back where everyone expected him to be when he smashed his way onto the UFC scene in 2018. The difference? His work with the SBG Ireland squad has him fighting smarter and more disciplined, while still utilizing the occasional bursts of unorthodox techniques that made him a fan favorite. Now, he’s a serious title threat at 205 pounds.

3 – Ian Machado Garry