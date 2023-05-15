The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

Announcements
Check Out Beyond The Official Scorecards, Who Walked Away The Biggest Winners From UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Charlotte, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Spectrum Center.
1 – Jailton Almeida
The soccer world’s loss is the MMA world’s gain, as Jailton Almeida’s decision to leave the pitch for the Octagon is clearly paying dividends. In his first main event showcase against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, he didn’t miss a beat, moving to 5-0 with five finishes in the UFC with a first-round submission. The victory was a major one for perhaps the best grappler in the division, and as the stakes keep rising, you get the impression that he will rise to the occasion each time. A year from now, we may be talking of the Brazilian in a title fight.
2 – Johnny Walker
Another Brazilian who got off to a fast start in the Octagon was Johnny Walker. But after a 3-0 beginning in the big show, Walker went 1-4 over his next five and was written off by many. But with three straight wins that include a Saturday win over former world title challenger Anthony Smith in Charlotte, Walker is right back where everyone expected him to be when he smashed his way onto the UFC scene in 2018. The difference? His work with the SBG Ireland squad has him fighting smarter and more disciplined, while still utilizing the occasional bursts of unorthodox techniques that made him a fan favorite. Now, he’s a serious title threat at 205 pounds.
3 – Ian Machado Garry
Ian Machado Garry has talked a lot, even before his UFC debut in November of 2021, and he’s continued talking. Many believe that was going to catch up to him when he said he could out-strike Daniel Rodriguez. Then he knocked Rodriguez out in less than three minutes. Is everybody listening to the unbeaten Irishman now?
4 – Matt Brown
If you’re a fight fan who doesn’t love Matt Brown, well, you’re not a fight fan. So, on Saturday afternoon, “The Immortal” knocked out Court McGee, tying Derrick Lewis for most knockouts in UFC history. That’s almost 30 years of history, and Brown and Lewis are on top of the list. Can’t say much more than that other than Brown is 42 and still doing this at the elite level. No, he can’t fight forever, but let’s enjoy him while he’s here.
5 – Bryan Battle
Missing weight for a homecoming bout probably wasn’t what Bryan Battle pictured heading into fight week, but a 14-second knockout win in front of his family and friends? That’s a Hollywood story right there. And though talk will be about his victory over Gabe Green for the foreseeable future, let’s not forget that Battle is 4-1 since entering the UFC in 2021, and that stat may be more impressive that how quick it took for him to earn win number four.
