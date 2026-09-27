The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

The newly-expanded Meta APEX reverberated to the sound of another noisy crowd as the fans in attendance were treated to a feast of finishes at UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr vs Barcelos.
Now that the dust has settled at the Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Coverage
Luis Hernandez
What a fortnight it’s been for Luis Hernandez. The Miami-Dade police officer, fresh off his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, got the call to step in on just two days’ notice to replace Mickey Gall against Sedriques Dumas. And “The Stache” stepped up and delivered in a big way to get his UFC career off to a flying start.
Hernandez connected with a big left hand early, then dragged Dumas to the mat, where he quickly locked up a guillotine choke and stood up to apply further pressure as he forced the tap after just 57 seconds. It sparked wild scenes of celebration back at the precinct and, after a typically high-octane post-fight interview, Hernandez instantly earned cult-hero status inside the Meta APEX.
Whoever, and wherever, he fights next, one thing is guaranteed – it will be must-see TV.
WATCH: Luis Hernandez Post-Fight Interview
Tina Black
Almost five years on from missing out on a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Tina Black returned to the Meta APEX and delivered a brilliant performance to win the women’s bantamweight season of The Ultimate Fighter and make a little piece of history in the process.
Black showcased her sharp striking, and her big-fight temperament, as she embraced the atmosphere inside the Meta APEX to deliver the biggest performance of her career. Black stunned Amaya late in the round and unloaded a barrage of punches as she came close to finishing the fight in the opening frame. But Amaya gamely hung in there to take the fight into the second round. Black wouldn’t be denied, however, and showed great patience to pick her moment as she hurt, then finished Amaya, this time decisively, to claim a second-round finish.
The victory saw Black win the women’s bantamweight season of The Ultimate Fighter, as she became the first Brazilian woman to win TUF.
WATCH: Tina Black Outlasts Opponent To Win TUF 34
Elves Brener
After three straight defeats in the Octagon, the pressure was on Brazilian lightweight Elves Brener as he returned from a year layoff on Saturday night. But the 29-year-old returned to form in spectacular fashion with a first-round knockout of Josiah Harrell.
Brener’s striking looked sharp throughout as he hammered Harrell’s legs with nasty low kicks and almost connected with a spectacular head-kick attempt. But in the end, it was Brener’s punches that made the differences as he connected with a couple of stiff lead right hands, before closing the show with a massive left hook.
After a year away, he made sure everone knew about his return as he roared, “I’m back!” On that form, Brener looks a real problem at 155 pounds, with his range of strikes making him a dangerous proposition in the stand-up, especially in the first round.
WATCH: Elves Brener Post-Fight Interview
Montel Jackson
Ricky Simon handed Montel Jackson the first loss of his career on Jackson’s UFC debut, so when the pair were booked to face off in a rematch at Meta APEX, it was an opportunity for Jackson to put things right, and he did so in fine style.
Jackson worked smartly from range against the more compact Simon and made the breakthrough mid-way through the second round. By that time, he’d begun to time Simon’s attacks and was starting to counter him on the way in. And, after seeing his opening, he unloaded a crisp one-two combo to drop Simon before a couple of follow-up ground strikes sealed the win.
It gave Jackson payback for his loss to Simon at UFC 227 back in August 2018 and put “Quik” back in the win column after back-to-back losses. It also put Jackson in the UFC record books with his 14th knockdown putting him atop the all-time list in the bantamweight division tied with Marlon “Chito” Vera.
Yazmin Jauregui
Another fighter making their return after a lengthy layoff, Yazmin Jauregui needed just 62 seconds to blast her way back into the strawweight division in style.
Jauregui stepped into the pocket and connected early on Vanessa Demopoulos as she found her mark early. And, once she had established her range, Jauregui let fly with a blistering combination of punches, with almost all of them finding a home on Demopoulos’s chin for a stunning first-round knockout finish.
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It was the perfect way for the 27-year-old to return to action after more than two years away with a serious knee injury, as she bounced back into the win column for the first time since February 2024. But now she’s back, and on that form, the Tijuana, Mexico native is going to be a force to be reckoned with as she looks to make her way back up the strawweight ladder.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 26, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!