The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

Now that the dust has settled at the Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners.

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Luis Hernandez

What a fortnight it’s been for Luis Hernandez. The Miami-Dade police officer, fresh off his contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, got the call to step in on just two days’ notice to replace Mickey Gall against Sedriques Dumas. And “The Stache” stepped up and delivered in a big way to get his UFC career off to a flying start.

Hernandez connected with a big left hand early, then dragged Dumas to the mat, where he quickly locked up a guillotine choke and stood up to apply further pressure as he forced the tap after just 57 seconds. It sparked wild scenes of celebration back at the precinct and, after a typically high-octane post-fight interview, Hernandez instantly earned cult-hero status inside the Meta APEX.