The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka

WHAT’S NEXT? Prochazka has to on the short list of contenders to face the winner of the bout between champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira, but if that fight takes place as expected in September, will Prochazka wait for what will likely be the end of the year, or stay busy? If he stays busy, the names Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev are all there, but that is a dangerous proposition for Prochazka in each instance.

2 – Giga Chikadze

As good as Giga Chikadze looked on Saturday night against Cub Swanson, the scary part is that he’s going to get better. Remember, this is someone who made his name in kickboxing and only turned pro in MMA in 2015. That’s a little over five years in the sport, compared to those who may have twice that level of experience. So we are not seeing the best of Chikadze yet, but it’s going to be fun to see what that version of him eventually looks like.