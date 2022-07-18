The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Is it any surprise that Matt Schnell is sitting here in the top spot after a stirring win over Sumadaerji that was pure madness for the nine minutes and 24 seconds it lasted? Sure, we all knew that Schnell had heart and was resilient, the most recent case being fighting Brandon Royval in May shortly after the passing of his mother. But this was next level stuff from the Louisianan, who certainly aged coaches Sayif Saud and Yves Edwards for our viewing pleasure last weekend. If there was someone watching MMA for the first time on ABC, consider those viewers fans now.

2 – Amanda Lemos