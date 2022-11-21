The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba

The epitome of a young man speaking softly but carrying a big stick, Kennedy Nzechukwu is rapidly becoming “must see TV” in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, and if opponents think they’ve got him down, beware, because the Nigeria native is just getting warmed up. A prime example was his Saturday win over Ion Cutelaba, as he weathered a tough first round to turn everything around in the second stop the Moldovan veteran. That’s two in a row for a fighter that’s still a work progress, and that makes him one of the most intriguing talents to look out for in 2023.

