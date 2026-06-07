The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

Bonfim has shown his submission abilities as well as his evolving striking game during his UFC run, but on Saturday night, he showed his ability to fight to a gameplan as he stayed on point throughout the contest to earn scores of 50-45 across the board.

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Few fighters have beaten Muhammad so comprehensively, and it showed that Bonfim is ready to mix it with the very best in the world at 170 pounds.

Iwo Baraniewski

The big question heading into Iwo Baraniewski’s bout with fellow knockout artist Junior Tafa was whether he would continue his striking approach, or whether he’d return to his judo roots and look to finish the fight with his little-seen grappling.