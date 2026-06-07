The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

The UFC action returned to Las Vegas this past weekend as a new welterweight contender emerged from Brazil, a Polish light heavyweight powerhouse continued his rise, and a Mexican flyweight proved that he’s ready to mix it with the best.
Now that the dust has settled at the Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim.
Gabriel Bonfim
Brazil has never had a UFC welterweight champion, but now the nation has two potential candidates to end that run, with Gabriel Bonfim’s win over Muhammad seeing him join Carlos Prates as a legitimate contender at 170 pounds. Bonfim looked confident all week as he relished the spotlight ahead of his second UFC main event, and when he stepped into the Octagon, he comprehensively defeated former undisputed champion.
Bonfim has shown his submission abilities as well as his evolving striking game during his UFC run, but on Saturday night, he showed his ability to fight to a gameplan as he stayed on point throughout the contest to earn scores of 50-45 across the board.
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Few fighters have beaten Muhammad so comprehensively, and it showed that Bonfim is ready to mix it with the very best in the world at 170 pounds.
Iwo Baraniewski
The big question heading into Iwo Baraniewski’s bout with fellow knockout artist Junior Tafa was whether he would continue his striking approach, or whether he’d return to his judo roots and look to finish the fight with his little-seen grappling.
It didn’t take long to get the answer, as Baraniewski opted for the former, and scored another quickfire first-round stoppage for his undefeated record. Baraniewski targeted Tafa’s legs early as he chopped down the Aussie, then finished him with ground strikes to claim his third straight first-round finish and his third Performance of the Night bonus.
The only way is up for Baraniewski, who said he hoped his next fight would be against someone in the light heavyweight top 15. And after his latest performance, the matchmakers may well grant him his wish.
Edgar Chairez
Mexico’s Edgar Chairez has delivered exciting fights on several occasions in his UFC career, but on Saturday night at the Meta APEX, he claimed the most significant win of his career to date.
Chairez delivered an outstanding performance to submit No. 15-ranked Bruno Silva via neck crank and show the world that he’s ready to step up and challenge the division’s top names. His victory took his active win streak to three and saw the Tijuana native earn his second Performance of the Night bonus in his last three fights.
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The Mexican has the skills to be competitive against the best, and now, after defeating ranked opposition this weekend, he may well be given the chance to prove it.
Joanderson Brito
Joanderson Brito celebrated his new UFC contract with a first-round finish as the Brazilian notched his seventh victory inside the Octagon.
Brito took on the tricky former lightweight Jordan Leavitt, who arrived in the Octagon with grappling as his main weapon. But it was Brito’s submission skills that won the day as he locked up a ninja choke late in the first round to claim his sixth UFC finish and show everyone that, on this form, he can be a real problem at 145 pounds.
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With a new contract, back-to-back victories, and a return to his finishing form, Brito looks ready for bigger tests as he looks to build some momentum in a crowded featherweight division.
Ketlen Souza
The night kicked off with an all-Brazilian battle at strawweight as Ketlen Souza claimed one of the best finishes of the night with a first-round knockout of Ariane Carnelossi.
The finishing sequence, with Souza finding a home for her hands to drop Carnelossi, then landing a perfectly-timed head kick as she returned to her feet, got the night off to a flying start, and gave Souza her first knockout win in five years.
After back-to-back split-decision defeats in 2025, Souza has picked up successive victories in 2026 and heads into the summer with some real momentum as she looks to climb the strawweight ladder.
UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!