The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

Now that the dust has settled at Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.

Tom Nolan

The main event saw Australia’s Tom Nolan go head-to-head with one of the most seasoned veterans in the lightweight division. But despite finding himself having to defend off his back early against Renato Moicano, Nolan stayed calm and composed to avoid any serious submission trouble.