The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

We saw plenty of tricks, and the crowd was certainly treated as UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan produced plenty of big performances on Halloween night in Las Vegas.
Now that the dust has settled at Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.
Tom Nolan
The main event saw Australia’s Tom Nolan go head-to-head with one of the most seasoned veterans in the lightweight division. But despite finding himself having to defend off his back early against Renato Moicano, Nolan stayed calm and composed to avoid any serious submission trouble.
Then, when the fight returned to the feet, Nolan showcased his striking as he lit up Moicano to eventually finish “Money” with ground strikes.
FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners
It was a superb performance, and one that showed that he’s worthy of a place among the lightweight contenders. Even bigger tests await “Big Train” in 2027, but as things stand, it’s full steam ahead for the 26-year-old.
Jacobe Smith
As talented as he is confident, Jacobe Smith’s combination of power and control makes him a nightmare proposition for the division’s ranked welterweights as he looks to break into championship contention at 170 pounds.
The former Oklahoma State wrestler is a straight-up powerhouse, and he showed off that power, both in his striking and his wrestling, as he dominated divisional vet Randy Brown en route to a shutout victory on the scorecards.
In a weight class packed with absolute killers, Smith’s forward momentum will see him sharing the Octagon with some big names in his next few matchups. And with the undefeated Dallas native chasing the biggest fights possible, his appearances are going to be must-see TV in 2027.
Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
If you’re looking for your new favorite action fighter in the UFC and you watched Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani on Saturday night, then congratulations, you’ve just found them.
“JPL” exhibited all the qualities you’d want to see from a UFC fan-favourite fighter, as he relentlessly pushed the pace on his opponent, bit down on his mouthpiece and traded in the pocket, and bounced back to his feet every time he was taken to the mat.
His victory over the previously unbeaten Farman Hasanov saw Lebosnoyani claim his first UFC finish, and although he missed out on a post-fight performance bonus, he’s already shown that he has all the tools to become one of the UFC’s go-to crowd-pleasers in the months and years ahead.
Julian Erosa
Combat sports all too often chew athletes up and spit them out, with retirements often sad occasions, and usually accompanied by a final defeat. But on Saturday night, Julian Erosa had virtually the perfect retirement as he departed the big stage in heart-warming fashion.
“Juicy J” had already cemented his reputation as a consistently entertaining fighter, but against South Korea’s hard-hitting JeongYeong Lee, he delivered a fairytale ending to his 45-fight MMA career.
Erosa was stunned early as Lee connected with a huge overhand right with the first punch of the fight. But “Juicy J” scrambled, recovered, then stood in the pocket and traded with the heavy-handed South Korean prospect.
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Initially, it looked like an unwise decision, as he took some more heavy shots, but Erosa was determined to stand firm, and he planted his feet, fired back, and flattened Lee with a big shot of his own. The Meta APEX rose to its feet as one as “Juicy J” turned the bout on its head, and when he closed the show with some heavy ground strikes, the fans in the building – including Erosa’s friends and family – were going berserk.
It was the perfect way to bow out of a career that saw him compete in three separate stints in the Octagon, as Erosa did something few fighters get to do – retire on his own terms, and on the back of a spectacular knockout victory.
Lucia Szabová
Former two-division OKTAGON champion Lucia Szabova made her UFC debut in the opening bout of the night at Meta APEX, and delivered a nerveless performance to dominate Tainara Lisboa en route to a third-round TKO finish.
Szabova stepped into range and used her grappling skills to completely shut down Lisboa as she threatened to finish the fight with both strikes and submissions. But in the end, it was “Silent Killer’s” ground strikes that completed the assignment as Szabova announced her arrival in the 125-pound division with a comprehensive victory that earned her a debut UFC victory and a Performance of the Night bonus.
All in all, not a bad way to get started in the UFC.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!