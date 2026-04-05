The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan.

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Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano bounced back into the win column with a pin-sharp performance to remind the division he’s still a factor at 155 pounds.

Moicano headed into Saturday night’s main event coming off back-to-back losses. But those defeats – in a short-notice title fight with then-champ Islam Makhachev, and in a hard-fought battle with Beneil Dariush – came in top-drawer fights.

And on Saturday night against his teammate at American Top Team, Chris Duncan, Moicano looked half a step ahead as he claimed a second-round submission to return to form in fine style.