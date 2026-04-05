The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan

The Octagon saw a host of big performances at the Meta APEX as a host of rising stars claimed career-enhancing victories, while the biggest name on the fight card bounced back to form to remind the world that he’s not going anywhere.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan.
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Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano bounced back into the win column with a pin-sharp performance to remind the division he’s still a factor at 155 pounds.
Moicano headed into Saturday night’s main event coming off back-to-back losses. But those defeats – in a short-notice title fight with then-champ Islam Makhachev, and in a hard-fought battle with Beneil Dariush – came in top-drawer fights.
And on Saturday night against his teammate at American Top Team, Chris Duncan, Moicano looked half a step ahead as he claimed a second-round submission to return to form in fine style.
Using an excellent snapping jab, Moicano consistently beat the hard-hitting Duncan to the punch to keep the Scot on the back foot. And, after busting up his man through the first round and a half, he eventually took him to the mat and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.
And, after a spirited post-fight interview where he called for an “easy” fight next time around, it will be very interesting to see who Moicano is matched with next.
Results, Highlights & More From UFC Vegas 115
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
Make no mistake, the light heavyweight division has a dangerous new contender. Turkey’s Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev enhanced his growing reputation with a first-round finish of Brendson Ribeiro as he used his fight IQ to eliminate his opponent’s best chance of success, then finished him on the ground.
Yakhyaev started looking to strike, but after tasting a little of the big Brazilian’s power, he opted to switch gears as he smartly took Ribeiro to the mat, worked his way into position, then finished him with a rear-naked choke.
The undefeated Yakhyaev now stands at 9-0, with eight finishes to his name. And while he’s finding the wins relatively straightforward so far in his career, performances like the one we saw on Saturday night may mean the undefeated and currently unranked 25-year-old might start to find it increasingly difficult to find willing dance partners at 205 pounds.
It might not be long before Yakhyaev finds himself in the Octagon with ranked opposition. And when he does, it’ll be fascinating to see how the talented Turk fares against the division’s best.
See Who Won Bonuses At UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
Ethyn Ewing
If Ethyn Ewing wanted to give us a glimpse of his ability off a full fight camp, he certainly accomplished that mission on Saturday night.
Ewing had already impressed in his short-notice victory over the highly-touted Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322 last November, and as a result, there was a sense of eager anticipation about how he would fare next time out.
And in his second straight UFC bout against undefeated opposition, Ewing delivered the goods once again as he completely dominated 14-0 Rafael Estevam through the first two rounds, before eventually folding his man with a vicious body shot to claim his 10th career win.
It meant that, in his first two UFC appearances, Ewing has taken the 0 from two undefeated talents as he announced himself as a legitimate force at 135 pounds.
And with Ewing putting the entire top 15 on notice, it might not be long before the matchmakers put “The Professor Finesser” in the Octagon with ranked opposition.
WATCH: Ethyn Ewing Ends It Early With A TKO Against Rafael Estevam
Tommy McMillen
Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley told us about teammate Tommy McMillen ahead of time: “If it gets wild, he thrives there…” And, on McMillen’s UFC debut, “Tommy Gun” delivered as advertised.
McMillen’s main card showcase against Italy’s Manolo Zecchini caught fire almost immediately, with the red-hot pace in the opening exchanges suggesting we were about to see something crazy. And, after a fast start was halted by an accidental knee to Zecchini’s cup, that’s exactly what we got.
When the action resumed, McMillen started to connect with some powerful shots as Zecchini stepped into the pocket. And with his coach Tim Welch yelling “Chaos! Chaos” from his corner, McMillen drew Zecchini into a wild exchange, before folding his man with a crushing knee to the body, then finishing the job with follow-up strikes.
Commentator Michael Bisping called the fight “all-out madness” as McMillen and his willing dance partner each earned a cool $100,000 for Fight of the Night.
It also ensured that, the next time McMillen steps into the Octagon, we’ll all be watching.
Alice Pereira
After making history on her UFC debut, Alice Pereira wanted more in her sophomore appearance, and boy did she deliver.
“Golden Girl” set a new record as the youngest female fighter in UFC history when she debuted against Montse Rendon last September. But the one thing that eluded her that night was the victory, as she was edged out via split decision.
Pereira entered the Octagon to face Hailey Cowan at the Meta APEX determined to make amends, and she did exactly that as she claimed her first UFC victory in spectacular fashion.
After a high-action first round, Cowan looked to close the distance on the rangy Brazilian in the second, and Pereira punished her with a perfectly-timed knee that knocked her opponent out instantly.
It was a stunning highlight-reel finish, and one that established Pereira as a force to be reckoned with at 135 pounds. And with her first UFC win under her belt at just 20 years of age, she’s only going to get better.