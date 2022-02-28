The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

Bobby Green may have been the perfect style matchup for Islam Makhachev to implement his ground attack, but since that was the case, Makhachev did exactly what a top contender is supposed to do. In the process, he made it ten wins and four finishes in a row, and there’s nowhere else to go for Makhachev than a world title fight. He’s earned it, and whether it’s champion Charles Oliveira or former interim boss Justin Gaethje, there’s plenty of excitement already brewing to see if Makhachev can get the belt around his waist.

2 – Arman Tsarukyan