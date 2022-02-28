The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green

Highlights
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Islam Makhachev
Bobby Green may have been the perfect style matchup for Islam Makhachev to implement his ground attack, but since that was the case, Makhachev did exactly what a top contender is supposed to do. In the process, he made it ten wins and four finishes in a row, and there’s nowhere else to go for Makhachev than a world title fight. He’s earned it, and whether it’s champion Charles Oliveira or former interim boss Justin Gaethje, there’s plenty of excitement already brewing to see if Makhachev can get the belt around his waist.
Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal For Any Device
2 – Arman Tsarukyan
Arman Tsarukyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
Arman Tsarukyan Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green
/
Every time Makhachev notches another win, it makes Arman Tsarukyan’s Fight of the Night debut against him look even better. Nearly three years and five wins later, Tsarukyan is in the rankings and making his own way up the lightweight ladder, and after a punishing two-round stoppage of surging Joel Alvarez, we may be talking about him entering the title race at this time next year.
3 – Ignacio Bahamondes
Speaking of lightweights, Ignacio Bahamondes looked spectacular in his win over Rong Zhu, and considering that the striker showed off his ground game in submitting the Chinese prospect, he’s evolving into a fighter who can handle himself wherever the action goes. He’s fun to watch, as well, so plan on being in attendance or in front of your television whenever he’s on the card.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green Results
4 – Terrance McKinney
Did I say lightweights? The 155-pound weight class has always been stacked, but it’s nice to see an influx of new talent filling up the division, and at the top of that list is McKinney, who may have pulled off the impossible by following up a seven-second win with an equally impressive finish against an equally tough opponent. What will “T.Wrecks” do for an encore? We can’t wait to find out.
5 – Josiane Nunes
Josiane Nunes may be giving up size every time she steps into the Octagon, but after a pair of wins over Bea Malecki and Ramona Pascual, she is apparently unbothered by such an issue. And if the past is any indication, Nunes need only look at the success of her compatriot Jessica Andrade to see that if you can fight and punch, size doesn’t always matter.
Tags
:
:
Highlights
Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight
Athletes