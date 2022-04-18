The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2

Drakkar Klose has had a rough couple years. A tough loss to Beneil Dariush in a fight that he was on the verge of winning, camp changes, and, of course, the infamous shove from Jeremy Stephens on weigh-in day that cost him the fight and the next year of his career due to injury. Well, hopefully Saturday’s Performance of the Night stoppage of Brandon Jenkins is the harbinger of better things to come for the Michigan native, who has shown flashes of the potential that could make the next couple years very interesting.

Heading To Singapore? Get Your Tickets For UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

3 – Andre Fialho

Taking a fight with Michel Pereira on short notice shows where Andre Fialho’s confidence level is at, so it should be no surprise that in his second trip to the Octagon, the Portugal native showed what he can do with a full camp as he halted Miguel Baeza in the first round. Forget the current cold streak Baeza is on; he’s still a legit prospect at 170 pounds. But on this night, Fialho was the better fighter, and it’s going to be fun to see where he fits in the welterweight mix.

4 – Sam Hughes