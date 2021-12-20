 Skip to main content
Athletes

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

See Which Fighters Made The Most Out Of Their Opportunity At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Dec. 20, 2021

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.

1 – Derrick Lewis

post vegas 45 lewis

“The Black Beast” was back in form last Saturday night, on the mic and in the Octagon, reminding us that Derrick Lewis is a true treasure in the sport of MMA. As for his place in the division, one shot from the UFC’s all-time knockout king is all it takes for him to end a fight, and if Francis Ngannou successfully defends his crown against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, I wouldn’t mind seeing the two square off again, this time with championship gold on the line.

WHAT’S NEXT? Francis Ngannou

 

2 – Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad punches Lyman Good in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Belal Muhammad punches Lyman Good in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Last weekend’s co-main event was a clash between two of the sport’s good guys, and in the battle for good guy supremacy, Belal Muhammad put on a clinic against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. It was clearly Muhammad’s best performance to date, and to do it with the lights at their brightest shows just how far he’s come in the last couple years.

WHAT’S NEXT? Colby Covington

 

3 – Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot comemora após vencer Diego Ferreira no UFC Vegas 45

Taking a big step up in facing contender Diego Ferreira, Mateusz Gamrot proved that he belonged among the elite at 155 pounds, and while the end result was a bit anticlimactic, Gamrot was right there with Ferreira every step of the way before earning his third consecutive victory in the Octagon.

WHAT’S NEXT? Gregor Gillespie

 

4 – Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson celebrates his KO victory over Daniel Pineda in their featherweight bout during the UFC 256 event at UFC APEX on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Cub Swanson celebrates his KO victory over Daniel Pineda in their featherweight bout during the UFC 256 event at UFC APEX on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The matchup between Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins was one I didn’t want to see either fighter lose, as they – like Muhammad and Thompson – are two of the good guys of the sport. Having said that, Swanson looked in prime form against “The Damage” at the APEX and watching him do it in front of his wife and three kids was something special. Killer Cub won’t forget that night anytime soon.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dan Ige

 

5 – Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert secures a rear choke submission against Makhmud Muradov of Tajikistan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Gerald Meerschaert secures a rear choke submission against Makhmud Muradov of Tajikistan in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 28, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What a year for Gerald Meerschaert. He becomes a dad, goes three for three with three finishes and two bonuses in the Octagon, and that third victory was a come-from-behind submission of a tough foe in Dustin Stoltzfus – on his birthday no less. Looks like “GM3” is gonna have a heck of a Christmas this year.

WHAT’S NEXT? Brad Tavares

Tags
UFC Vegas 45
Derrick Lewis
Gerald Meerschaert
Cub Swanson
Mateusz Gamrot
Belal Muhammad
Athletes

Dominick Cruz: Career Retrospective

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz looks back on his UFC career and comments on the big moments along the way ahead of UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier.

Watch the Video
Holly Holm
Athletes

Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame

We Congratulate "The Preacher's Daughter" As She Joins Roy Jones Jr, Miguel Cotto & More In IBHF Class Of 2022

More
Derrick Lewis holds an open workout for fans and media at Madison Square Garden on October 31 2018 in New York City (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Best Mic Moments | Derrick Lewis

When 'The Black Beast' Gets A Hold Of A Microphone, Anything Can Happen...And It Usually Does.

Watch the Video