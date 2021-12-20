The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Athletes
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Derrick Lewis
“The Black Beast” was back in form last Saturday night, on the mic and in the Octagon, reminding us that Derrick Lewis is a true treasure in the sport of MMA. As for his place in the division, one shot from the UFC’s all-time knockout king is all it takes for him to end a fight, and if Francis Ngannou successfully defends his crown against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, I wouldn’t mind seeing the two square off again, this time with championship gold on the line.
WHAT’S NEXT? Francis Ngannou
2 – Belal Muhammad
Last weekend’s co-main event was a clash between two of the sport’s good guys, and in the battle for good guy supremacy, Belal Muhammad put on a clinic against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. It was clearly Muhammad’s best performance to date, and to do it with the lights at their brightest shows just how far he’s come in the last couple years.
WHAT’S NEXT? Colby Covington
3 – Mateusz Gamrot
Taking a big step up in facing contender Diego Ferreira, Mateusz Gamrot proved that he belonged among the elite at 155 pounds, and while the end result was a bit anticlimactic, Gamrot was right there with Ferreira every step of the way before earning his third consecutive victory in the Octagon.
WHAT’S NEXT? Gregor Gillespie
4 – Cub Swanson
The matchup between Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins was one I didn’t want to see either fighter lose, as they – like Muhammad and Thompson – are two of the good guys of the sport. Having said that, Swanson looked in prime form against “The Damage” at the APEX and watching him do it in front of his wife and three kids was something special. Killer Cub won’t forget that night anytime soon.
WHAT’S NEXT? Dan Ige
5 – Gerald Meerschaert
What a year for Gerald Meerschaert. He becomes a dad, goes three for three with three finishes and two bonuses in the Octagon, and that third victory was a come-from-behind submission of a tough foe in Dustin Stoltzfus – on his birthday no less. Looks like “GM3” is gonna have a heck of a Christmas this year.
WHAT’S NEXT? Brad Tavares
Athletes
Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame
Highlights