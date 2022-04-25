The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

Announcements
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Jessica Andrade
I don’t think it’s brought up too much, but after seeing Jessica Andrade in action again on Saturday, we should talking about her as being a prominent member on the list of best female fighters to ever grace the Octagon. A world title, wins in three weight classes, and victories over a Who’s Who of the sport - they’re all great accolades, but it’s the way Andrade fights that makes her special. She treats every bout like it’s her last, and as evidenced by her standing arm triangle choke win over Lemos, she’s not done innovating or evolving. Andrade is a special fighter, and one of the best to do it.
🤑 @JessicaMMAPro & @Prince_of_Peru react to their #UFCVegas52 POTN bonuses! pic.twitter.com/3qFuFnxVZU— UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2022
2 – Claudio Puelles
Woo, that Claudio Puelles kneebar is quick and deadly, yet while that’s the Peruvian’s “signature” move, there’s more to his fight game than that, and now that he’s been able to stay and not just show up every year or two, the sky’s the limit for a fighter with a high upside who is only 26 years old. Yeah, we’ll be hearing about “The Prince of Peru” for a while.
FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Final Results | Bonus Winners | Andrade Interview
3 – Charles Jourdain
Nearly three years into his UFC career, it appears that Charles Jourdain has put everything together. Yes, there have been spectacular wins and crushing losses to get here, but in his back-to-back wins over Andre Ewell and Lando Vannata, he has apparently found the balance between being exciting and being disciplined. That’s not as easy as it sounds, especially for someone who loves to scrap like the Canadian, but as he’s found out, being less reckless can lead to not only more wins, but more finishes.
Tyson Pedro TKOs Villanueva | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade
Tyson Pedro TKOs Villanueva | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade
/
4 – Tyson Pedro
It’s not easy to return to the Octagon after a long layoff. Tyson Pedro’s layoff doesn’t count as long. His is in its own category - call it the Cruz, after former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz, who made it a habit of doing the impossible after being sidelined for years at a time. So when Pedro made his first start since December of 2018, there were an endless amount of question marks. But in less than five minutes, Pedro at least answered most of them in halting Ike Villanueva. Is the Aussie all the way back? That remains to be seen, but at least he’s back and with the same potential to make some noise at 205 pounds that he had before his layoff.
Order UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje
5 – Maycee Barber
Talent can get you to a certain point in any sport. But only experience can teach you how to win when the water gets deeper, and Maycee Barber, still just 23 years old, is starting to get that intangible under her belt. Of course, “The Future” roared out of the gate with three straight stoppage wins in the UFC, but after losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso that sandwiched a year-long layoff, some wondered if the obvious talent was going to be enough. But Barber adjusted, gutted out a close win over Miranda Maverick, and then did what was necessary to turn back Montana De La Rosa last Saturday. No, the wins won’t always be spectacular, but a win is a win, and getting her hand raised consistently is the quickest way to a world title.
UFC 274 FREE FIGHTS: Namajunas vs Andrade 2 | Ferguson vs Lee | Esparza vs Namajunas 1 | Gaethje vs Chandler | Oliveira vs Poirier
Tags