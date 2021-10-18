The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

WHO’S NEXT? I don’t care, as long as there’s a next time for the King of Sparta, NJ

2 – Andrei Arlovski

There have been boxers who found success at the elite level of the sport after 40, but whenever I see someone do it in MMA, I’ve got to put a little bit more on it, considering how many ways there are to lose in this sport and the four-ounce gloves that can turn a winning night into a losing one in a split second. So to see 42-year-old Andrei Arlovski beat back the charge of four heavyweight prospects in his last five fights is one of the more remarkable feats we’ve seen. Add in the fact that Arlovski is using Fight IQ and veteran experience to do it when he soared to the heavyweight title off a mix of athleticism, power and speed, and this is a treat for true fans of the sport.