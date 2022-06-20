The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett

A member of the UFC roster since 2016, Josh Emmett has paid more dues than most on his way to the elite level of the sport, going through injuries, a change in weight classes and losses at inopportune times. But last Saturday night, the Californian got the win he needed when he needed it against Calvin Kattar. It was a close fight that could have gone either way, but when it was over, Emmett got his fifth win in a row, and now he’s got a strong case to challenge the winner of the UFC 276 co-main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the 145-pound crown, especially if he leaps over Arnold Allen in the rankings and into Calvin Kattar’s number four spot.

WATCH: Emmett Reacts To Win Over Kattar

2 – Kevin Holland