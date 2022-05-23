The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Vieira

2 – Chidi Njokuani

Speaking of pre-conceived notions, Chidi Njokuani appeared to be one of those veterans who was going to have a nice career for himself, but on the regional scene. Then came an opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series, and Chidi “Bang Bang” punched his ticket to the UFC in impressive style. But he was just getting started. In a pair of Octagon appearances, the 33-year-old has posted highlight reel Performance of the Night knockouts of Marc-Andre Barriault and Dusko Todorovic, and yeah, that nice career is continuing; only know it’s continuing in the big show.

3 – Chase Hooper

Out of action for nearly a year, Chase Hooper returned to the Octagon last weekend with a lot of questions over his head? Was he going to experience ring rust? How had he evolved over the last year? Was he still a legit prospect or just a flash in the pan? Well…No, a lot, and yes, legit. In fact, Hooper looked like a different fighter in his third-round stoppage of Felipe Colares. Is he still raw? Yeah, a bit, but he is getting better, and with another year of fights under his belt, he’s going to be a threat at 145 pounds.