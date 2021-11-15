The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Much like the heavyweight division in boxing, if you can stick around and take advantage of a big opportunity, the sky’s the limit for you for as long as you keep getting fights. Marcos Rogerio de Lima is a prime example. Moving between heavyweight and 205 pounds, de Lima never seemed to get into a groove, alternating wins and losses from 2014 to 2020. But just when someone would write him off, he would come back with a big victory. And in 2021, he’s put together a couple, defeating Maurice Greene and Ben Rothwell. You know what that means? “Pezao” is going to get another big fight, and if keeps going the way he has been, it could end up being the comeback story of 2022.

WHAT’S NEXT? Walt Harris

3 – Khaos Williams