The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez

Athletes
Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.
1 – Max Holloway
Max Holloway is a special fighter. If you haven’t figured that out by now, Saturday’s win over Yair Rodriguez was another reminder that we won’t see the likes of “Blessed” come around too often. Tireless in his attack for 25 minutes and even throwing in some looks at his ground game, Holloway was in top form against a top-level opponent, proving that he’s ready for another go with current featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski.
All UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Results
WHAT’S NEXT? Alexander Volkanovski
2 – Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Much like the heavyweight division in boxing, if you can stick around and take advantage of a big opportunity, the sky’s the limit for you for as long as you keep getting fights. Marcos Rogerio de Lima is a prime example. Moving between heavyweight and 205 pounds, de Lima never seemed to get into a groove, alternating wins and losses from 2014 to 2020. But just when someone would write him off, he would come back with a big victory. And in 2021, he’s put together a couple, defeating Maurice Greene and Ben Rothwell. You know what that means? “Pezao” is going to get another big fight, and if keeps going the way he has been, it could end up being the comeback story of 2022.
WHAT’S NEXT? Walt Harris
3 – Khaos Williams
The welterweight division is not only talent-rich, but it’s home to a host of must-see competitors, and Khaos Williams is certainly on that list. Winner of four of his five UFC bouts since debuting last February, the Detroit standout does his city proud with the kind of one-strike stopping power that the “Motor City Cobra,” Thomas Hearns, made his trademark. On Saturday, it was in evidence again when he faced fellow prospect Miguel Baeza and broke open a close fight with a third-round finish and his third Performance of the Night bonus.
WHAT’S NEXT? Randy Brown
4 – Andrea Lee
Andrea Lee entered 2021 with a three-fight losing streak and an uncertain future. Barring any short-notice assignments, “KGB” will end it as a serious player in the flyweight division once again after a pair of finishes over Antonina Shevchenko and Cynthia Calvillo. It’s a testament to not just Lee’s resilience, but her talent, and a reminder that at this level of the sport, it’s a game of inches and one bad round can be the difference between a winning streak and a losing one. But now, it looks like a bright 2022 is ahead for Lee in a wide-open division.
WHAT’S NEXT? Alexa Grasso
5 – Joel Alvarez
Highlight: Joel Alvarez Stuns Thiago Moises | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
Highlight: Joel Alvarez Stuns Thiago Moises | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
/
Joel Alvarez is in an interesting spot after his impressive first-round stoppage of Thiago Moises. On one hand, he stopped the No.15-ranked lightweight on Saturday night, making it 4-0 with four finishes since he lost his UFC debut to Damir Ismagulov in 2019. But on the other, he missed weight for his last two bouts. Can he handle 170? At 6-foot-3, probably. But let’s see if he can hit his mark at lightweight for his next bout. If he does, well, he’s a serious threat in a division full of them.
WHAT’S NEXT? Gregor Gillespie
Tags
Athletes
In Aljamain Sterling’s Corner: Episode 2 | The Mentor
Athletes