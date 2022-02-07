The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland

The word to best describe Sean Strickland’s main event win over Jack Hermansson is “workmanlike.” The Californian showed up, put on his hard hat and went to work for 25 minutes. It wasn’t spectacular, it won’t get fans screaming for him to get a title shot, but it was a win and a clear one, despite the split verdict. And after six consecutive wins, he is in the conversation for a title shot later this year, even if it won’t be next. So that’s a win any way you slice it.

Order UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

WHAT’S NEXT? Paulo Costa or the loser of Adesanya-Whittaker 2

2 – Shavkat Rakhmonov