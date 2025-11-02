The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

The Albuquerque native showcased his brand of forward pressure and educated striking as he pieced up Onama through the first round before eventually overwhelming him with strikes to force referee Herb Dean to intervene and wave off the contest.

With his 15th knockout and eighth first-round finish secured, it seems likely that Garcia's next bout will see him sharing the Octagon with top-10 opposition. But, while he's happy to continue that journey to the top of the featherweight division, "Mean Machine" revealed he'd also be keen on a small detour via the BMF title as he called for a bout with Max Holloway.

Whoever he ends up facing next in the Octagon, make no mistake, Garcia is a legitimate threat to the division's best at 145 pounds.

Waldo Cortes Acosta

He may have a fun-sounding nickname, but don't make "Salsa Boy" mad.

It looked like Waldo Cortes Acosta had been stopped with strikes by Ante Delija, but it transpired that an accidental eye poke had compromised him at the start of that sequence. After some confusion, order was eventually restored, and Cortes Acosta was allowed injury time to recover.