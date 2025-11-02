The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

The Octagon returned home on Saturday night as a 13-fight card produced eight stoppage wins at the UFC APEX.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama.
Steve Garcia
The main event gave in-form featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama a great opportunity to showcase their talents in a bout that many thought would offer a back-and-forth war. But, in the end, it was one-way traffic as Garcia steamrolled Onama en route to a first-round TKO win.
The Albuquerque native showcased his brand of forward pressure and educated striking as he pieced up Onama through the first round before eventually overwhelming him with strikes to force referee Herb Dean to intervene and wave off the contest.
With his 15th knockout and eighth first-round finish secured, it seems likely that Garcia's next bout will see him sharing the Octagon with top-10 opposition. But, while he's happy to continue that journey to the top of the featherweight division, "Mean Machine" revealed he'd also be keen on a small detour via the BMF title as he called for a bout with Max Holloway.
Whoever he ends up facing next in the Octagon, make no mistake, Garcia is a legitimate threat to the division's best at 145 pounds.
Waldo Cortes Acosta
He may have a fun-sounding nickname, but don't make "Salsa Boy" mad.
It looked like Waldo Cortes Acosta had been stopped with strikes by Ante Delija, but it transpired that an accidental eye poke had compromised him at the start of that sequence. After some confusion, order was eventually restored, and Cortes Acosta was allowed injury time to recover.
And, when the action got underway, a clearly angry Cortes Acosta didn't waste any time. He walked straight at Delija and landed a big right hand that dropped the Croatian. A flurry of heavy-duty follow-up shots finished the job as "Salsa Boy", still smarting from the eye poke, ran out the knockout victor.
It showed that the Dominican contender was determined to make the moment count, as he roared his defiance in an expletive-laden post-fight interview.
A bout with top-five opposition likely awaits, where another big win could potentially put Cortes Acosta into contention.
Jeremiah Wells
After a stop-start run over the last couple of years, Jeremiah Wells is back, and he's a man in a hurry.
Wells headed into Saturday night's bout on a two-fight skid, having lost a technical submission to Carlston Harris in August 2023 and a split-decision to Max Griffin in February 2024. To add to the frustration, Wells was forced to withdraw from planned bouts with Niko Price and Andreas Gustafsson.
It all meant that victory on Saturday night was a must for the 39-year-old, who battled back from losing the first round on all three scorecards to win Rounds 2 and 3 and earn a unanimous decision.
The former CFFC welterweight champion now wants to keep things moving and tossed out a number of options in his post-fight interview, including Michael Chiesa. Whoever the matchmakers give him, getting back in the mix will be a huge win for Wells as he looks to make an impact at 170 pounds.
Allan Nascimento
It might not be long before Allan Nascimento has a number next to his name.
Brazil's Nascimento may have lost out on his first shot at the UFC when he lost to Raulian Paiva on Dana White's Contender Series back in 2018, but now he's fully established in the UFC, and he's definitely one to watch in the flyweight division.
Nascimento faced a stern test of his credentials against an aggressive, motivated Cody Durden on Saturday night and, despite being forced onto the back foot through the early portion of the fight, "Puro Osso" worked out his opponent, found his path to victory, then executed superbly to claim the win.
His second-round anaconda choke finish took his career submissions tally to 16 as he claimed his 22nd pro win. And with the 34-year-old now sitting at 4-1 in the UFC and riding a four-fight win streak, a matchup against ranked opposition would seem to be the logical next step for the Sao Paulo submission specialist.
Norma Dumont
Saturday night brought a double celebration for Norma Dumont, who edged fellow bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira by split-decision in a competitive three-round battle and was presented with her black belt. But, more importantly, the result puts Dumont in a great position heading into 2026.
After establishing herself as a potential title challenger at 145 pounds, Dumont dropped down to bantamweight and has continued her impressive form.
Since dropping to 135, Dumont defeated former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie and former bantamweight title challenger Irene Aldana to put herself in the mix at the sharp end of the division. And on Saturday night, she defeated longtime contender Vieira to push herself towards the front of the bantamweight queue.
With reigning champion Kayla Harrison looking likely to fight the returning Amanda Nunes next year, Dumont looks well placed to campaign for a shot against the winner. But with "The Immortal" keen to stay active, don't be surprised if she's back in the Octagon against another top contender in early 2026.
