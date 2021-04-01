The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

If Rob Font someday wears UFC gold in the bantamweight division, he may look at his first main event against Cody Garbrandt as the night he graduated from being a talented contender to a fighter with championship potential. Keeping his cool in the lead-up to the bout, then putting on a disciplined, professional performance against a former titleholder, and over five rounds, no less, the New Englander stepped up when the lights were at the brightest, and that’s not an easy thing to do.

WHAT’S NEXT? With Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw still left to square off against each other and champion Aljamain Sterling and former champ Petr Yan left with business to take care of, Font will likely need another win to get a crack at the crown. So what’s a matchup that will keep Font and the fans interested? Former champ Dominick Cruz is coming off a win over Casey Kenney, and that’s the kind of high-profile name that isn’t in the top five, but who every fan knows, which means a victory would still be a big deal for Font.

2 – Carla Esparza