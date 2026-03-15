The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

The Meta APEX saw another packed night of fights as the Octagon played host to a collection of emerging talent, intent on delivering big performances.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos.
Kevin Vallejos
The biggest takeaway from the Meta APEX on Saturday night was clear: Argentina has a legitimate contender at 145 pounds.
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Kevin Vallejos produced another high-octane performance to demolish divisional stalwart Josh Emmett in the first round, blasting his way toward the featherweight top 10. His display — patiently looking for openings, but exploding when he found them — showcased almost as much about his fight IQ as it did his physical gifts. But, when combined, they come together to form an explosive, dangerous force at 145 pounds.
And, after claiming victory over 11th-ranked Emmett, Vallejos didn’t issue a callout. Instead, he delivered a prediction, as he promised his fans back in Argentina that he would become a world champion.
WATCH: Kevin Vallejos Post-Fight Interview
Blessed with heavy hands and an exciting fighting style, in a weight class that is jam-packed with exciting contenders, Vallejos’ path towards the featherweight elite is going to be must-see TV.
Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson faced a stern test of her credentials as a legitimate title threat at 115 pounds, and passed it with flying colors.
Robertson was made to work hard by former title challenger Amanda Lemos, who took control in the opening round with her heavy-handed striking.
But “The Savage” made the necessary adjustments between rounds and came back to dominated Lemos on the mat through Rounds 2 and 3 as she leaned on her bread and butter – her grappling – to claim a unanimous decision victory.
After claiming a hard-earned victory over a respected contender, Robertson proceeded to hit a home run on the mic, too, as she laid out her resumé and called for a shot at the women’s strawweight title currently held by Mackenzie Dern.
READ: Gillian Robertson Chasing Title
With Robertson owning the most submission wins in UFC women’s history and Dern one of the best grapplers on the planet as a former BJJ world champion, a meeting between the pair would make for one very intriguing title fight.
Bia Mesquita
As a 10-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, the expectations on Bia Mesquita were always going to be high. But she effortlessly cleared the bar with a brilliant performance in only her second UFC appearance.
Mesquita needed just two minutes, seven seconds to dispatch Mexico’s Montse Rendon with the sort of performance that should put the rest of the women’s batnamweight division on notice.
Not only did she finish the fight with her elite-level grappling, she set everything up with some nasty striking in the opening exchanges. Her strikes put Rendon in trouble immediately and, after closing the distance against the fence, she took her opponent to the mat.
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From there, it was all muscle memory for Mesquita, who mounted Rendon, then transitioned into position to finish the fight with a rear-naked choke.
We already knew her grappling was world-class. But we saw that Mesquita has striking to match. And, at the age of 35 and undefeated at 7-0, it might not be long before we see “The Lady Goat” sharing the Octagon with some of the bantamweight division’s best.
Ion Cutelaba
It wasn’t too long ago that when you saw Ion Cutelaba’s name on a fight card, you could all but guarantee something crazy would happen on fight night.
“Hulk” may have curbed some of those wilder aspects to his game, but what remains is a more refined, more dangerous light heavyweight who is a serious problem for anyone at 205 pounds.
Cutelaba was cool and calculated as he faced the skilled and dangerous Oumar Sy on Saturday night. And when he took the Frenchman to the mat, he gave another timely reminder that he’s much more than just a hard-hitting light heavyweight as he dominated Sy on the ground before locking up a guillotine choke for the first-round win.
It was Cutelaba’s second successive win by submission – and his fourth overall – as the Moldovan showed that he’s still evolving, improving, and rounding out his game as a fighter. His post-fight interview with Michael Bisping showed that his English is coming along nicely, too.
After his first-round submission success, new Las Vegas resident Cutelaba asked for a super-quick turnaround, and a spot on the next card at the Meta APEX, on April 4. If there’s a space on the card, why not?
Marwan Rahiki
When you step into the Octagon for your UFC debut, you want to make a big first impression. Well, Marwan Rahiki certainly did that as he claimed a second-round TKO stoppage of Harry Hardwick.
Rahiki showcased his striking, as expected, but thanks to Hardwick, the Moroccan-born Aussie had to show plenty of toughness, too, as the pair engaged in a hugely entertaining back-and-forth scrap that had the Meta APEX crowd on their feet.
In the end, Rahiki’s heavy-handed strikes proved too much for Hardwick’s jaw to handle, and the Englishman was pulled from the fight before the start of the third round with a broken jaw. It gave Rahiki a crowd-pleasing victory, and let the world know that another exciting featherweight has entered the fray.
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!