The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos.

Kevin Vallejos

The biggest takeaway from the Meta APEX on Saturday night was clear: Argentina has a legitimate contender at 145 pounds.

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Kevin Vallejos produced another high-octane performance to demolish divisional stalwart Josh Emmett in the first round, blasting his way toward the featherweight top 10. His display — patiently looking for openings, but exploding when he found them — showcased almost as much about his fight IQ as it did his physical gifts. But, when combined, they come together to form an explosive, dangerous force at 145 pounds.