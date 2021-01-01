The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad

Angela Hill needed this win over Ashley Yoder. And it wasn’t because she needed to snap a two-fight losing streak, though that was nice. No, what “Overkill” needed was a dominant victory where she didn’t need to hold her breath as the judges’ scorecards were read. And she got it, showing off her ever-evolving game, and in doing so, she sent a message to those above her in the 115-pound top15 that she’s coming for them in 2021.