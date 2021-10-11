The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

WHO’S NEXT? Rodriguez is in a tough spot with champion Rose Namajunas and former champ Zhang Weili taking care of their business later this year and Carla Esparza likely next in line for a shot at the winner. So if Rodriguez wants to stay busy, the only fighter ahead of her is Yan Xiaonan, who is coming off a loss to Esparza. That is an interesting fight, though, even if it won’t move Rodriguez too much further at 115 pounds.

2 – Mariya Agapova

No truth to the rumor that I was driving the Mariya Agapova hype train after her UFC debut in June 2020, but I may have been spotted sitting shotgun.

She just had that Joanna Jedrzejczyk vibe to her, that every fight was just that – a fight – and that every move was designed to end that fight. Then she lost to Shana Dobson and more than a year on the sidelines followed. So there were question marks heading into her bout with Sabina Mazo, but she answered all of them, scoring an impressive third-round submission of her fellow flyweight prospect. All aboard – that train is ready to leave the station again.