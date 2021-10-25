The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

Gregory Rodrigues is not a perfect fighter, but he is an exciting one, and that will keep him in bonus money and on UFC fans’ “must watch” lists as he navigates the waters of the middleweight division. Put in trouble by Junyong Park last weekend, Rodrigues refused to wilt under pressure, going with the best defense is a good offense strategy to get into a slugfest with “The Iron Turtle” and ultimately finish him in the second round.

WHAT’S NEXT? A matchup with Khalil Rountree Jr. would be interesting, assuming that Rodrigues decides to try and implement his ground game on the standup specialist.

4 – Jeff Molina

I think everyone who saw Jeff Molina on Dana White’s Contender Series and his UFC debut is high on the potential of “El Jefe,” but he did get a fight out of Daniel da Silva on Saturday before roaring back and halting his foe in the second round. And while he may not feel this way today, coming back from adversity and bad positions will be valuable things to take with him when he reaches the elite level at 125 pounds. And he is expected to reach that level sooner rather than later, exciting UFC fans every step of the way.

WHAT’S NEXT? Flyweight’s a tough division for any prospect because you will be in the fire almost immediately, so if that’s the case, how about Molina versus hard-hitting vet Tyson Nam?

5 – Jai Herbert