The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

The UFC action returned to home base as the Meta APEX played host to the latest UFC Fight Night card, as a short-notice heavyweight bout closed the show, and potentially introduced a dangerous new contender into the mix.
Now that the dust has settled at Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Coverage
Johnny Walker
Brazil’s Johnny Walker has always done things his own way in the Octagon, and he stayed true to his fighting philosophy as he trusted his striking and, with Waldo Cortes Acosta growing in confidence through the second round, connected with a question-mark kick.
It completely turned the fight in Walker’s favor as he closed in and finished the job to claim his second straight victory since his move up to the heavyweight division. And with a stoppage victory over one of the fringe contenders in the division, Walker now finds himself within striking distance of the division’s top five.
The division has never looked more open than it does as we head towards 2027, and the emergence of Walker as a wild-card contender in the heavyweight mix could add more intrigue to an evolving championship picture that will start to play out at UFC 334, when Ciryl Gane faces Josh Hokit for the undisputed title in New York.
WATCH: Johnny Walker Post-Fight Interview
Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez’s matchup with Virna Jandiroba was a battle between two former title challengers who both want another bite at the championship cherry in 2027, so victory was pivotal for both women.
That victory went to Suarez, whose positional control proved crucial in a matchup between two well-matched grapplers as she claimed a crucial victory to put herself at the front of the queue to challenge champion Mackenzie Dern next year.
Suarez’s nemesis Zhang Weili is also in the mix, but with the Chinese starlet’s last outing seeing her unsuccessfully challenge for the flyweight title, it remains to be seen which weight class she’ll choose to compete in moving forward. If she opts to stay at 125 pounds, Suarez would appear to be the slam-dunk pick to face Dern in early 2027.
Elijah Smith
Rising bantamweight prospect Elijah Smith put the 135-pound big guns on notice with an emphatic victory over divisional staple Davey Grant as he made a big splash in the final fight of his current UFC deal.
WATCH: Elijah Smith Post-Fight Interview
Smith needed just 60 seconds to knock out the usually-durable Grant as he claimed a Performance of the Night bonus and offered the best evidence yet that he’s ready for a move up towards the division’s ranked contenders.
The 135-pounder, whose father Gilbert formerly competed inside the Octagon, has shown in his four UFC bouts that he’s well-rounded, well-conditioned, and blessed with fight-ending punch power. That combination should serve him well as he negotiates his next deal, where he’ll look to test himself against the best in a talent-filled bantamweight class.
Nina Milošević
After watching her training partner Lucia Szabova claim a statement victory on her UFC debut just one week ago, it was Nina Milošević's turn to step into the Octagon, and the Serbian bantamweight delivered another big performance to continue her rise in the women’s 135-pound division.
WATCH: Nina Milosevic TKO's Priscila Cachoeira In Round 2
Milošević showed her intent in the opening seconds of the fight as she immediately sent Priscila Cachoeira to the mat, then set about the Brazilian with ground and pound, while looking for an opening for a submission.
The submission didn’t come, but the TKO did, as Milošević took the fight to the mat again in Round 2, then unloaded some nasty ground and pound to force the finish.
It gave Milošević two impressive wins in her first two Octagon outings. And, if she continues her progress in similar vein in 2027, she could be one to watch in the women’s 135-pound class as next year unfolds.
Thomas Petersen
Since arriving in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, Thomas Petersen has alternated wins and losses in the Octagon, and the heavyweight vet claimed a late come-from-behind victory to keep that run going as he stopped Gabriel Lorenco with just 13 seconds remaining.
View Petersen's Athlete Profile
Petersen found himself on the receiving end through the opening round as Brazil’s Lorenco found a home for his strikes early. But despite being put on wobbly legs through the first round, “The Train” got back on the rails in the second as he dropped Lorenco to swing the momentum in his favor.
Then, in the third, Petersen kept the pressure on as he sent Lorenco to the man, then punished him with ground strikes to earn the finish in the closing seconds to earn the win, and a Performance of the Night bonus.
UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!