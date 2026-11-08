The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker

Now that the dust has settled at Meta APEX, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Prelim Results | Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Bonus Coverage

Johnny Walker

Brazil’s Johnny Walker has always done things his own way in the Octagon, and he stayed true to his fighting philosophy as he trusted his striking and, with Waldo Cortes Acosta growing in confidence through the second round, connected with a question-mark kick.

It completely turned the fight in Walker’s favor as he closed in and finished the job to claim his second straight victory since his move up to the heavyweight division. And with a stoppage victory over one of the fringe contenders in the division, Walker now finds himself within striking distance of the division’s top five.