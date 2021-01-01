The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland

With a little over eight years on the UFC roster, Derek Brunson has already made his mark as an elite middleweight, but as of late, the North Carolina native has emerged as not just a spoiler when it comes to facing and beating up and comers, but as a legitimate threat in a division where a win or two more could put him in the title picture. Last Saturday, Brunson again showed that there’s no excuse for experience, as he shut down Kevin Holland over five rounds. He didn’t shut up the “Trailblazer,” because that may be an impossible mission, but he did prove that with experience, smarts and skills, he has the ability to beat anyone on any given night.

