 Skip to main content
Athletes

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Take A Look At The Biggest Winners From UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, From UFC Apex In Las Vegas, USA, On November 8, 2025
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Nov. 9, 2025

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown.

Gabriel Bonfim

Gabriel Bonfim defended his ranking, claimed a stoppage victory, and banked a Performance of the Night bonus as “Marretinha’s” first UFC main event turned into a night to remember.

Matched against the tricky, rangy Randy Brown, Bonfim needed to mind his P’s and Q’s in a fight where he conceded height and reach to his opponent. But despite those advantages sitting with Brown, Bonfim fought smartly as he kept his range, chose his shots well, and eventually got the finish.

Gabriel Bonfim Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Gabriel Bonfim Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
/

The finish came via a perfectly-timed knee that connected flush on Brown’s chin and sent him down to the canvas for a huge stoppage win. It earned Bonfim a $50,000 post-fight bonus, and will likely set up the Brazilian for a shot at someone ranked above him in his next fight.

FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Scorecards | Bonus Winners

Given the stacked nature of the UFC welterweight division, Bonfim vs anyone else with a number next to their name is going to make for a banger of a matchup.

Joseph Morales

His fight may only have lasted two minutes, 54 seconds, but Joseph Morales packed a LOT into his fight with Matt Schnell.

After initially being taken to the mat by Schnell, Morales worked well to reverse position and establish side control as he took charge of the action on the mat.

Joseph Morales reacts after a submission victory against Matt Schnell in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Joseph Morales works the "6/7" meme into his victory celebrtion at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Morales then showed his grappling chops as he transitioned through a series of techniques on the mat, attempting Kimura, then looked to land some damage from the crucifix position. Then, as Schnell looked to escape, Morales snatched up a guillotine and applied the squeeze to force the tap.

It was a fast-moving showcase of MMA grappling in action, as Morales claimed his second win in two UFC appearances, and extended his win streak to five with a victory that moved him closer to a crack at the flyweight top 15.

Uroš Medić

When the bout between Uroš Medić and Muslim Salikhov was originally booked, seasoned fight fans were eager to see how long it would take for one of the two welterweight finishers to land a fight-finishing blow. In the end, we only needed to wait 63 seconds to get our answer.

Medić  didn’t stand around to wait for Salikhov’s first move. Instead, he came out of his corner with full intention of finishing the fight as quickly as possible. He set his range with a series of kicks, then the southpaw striker made the breakthrough with a perfectly-timed straight left that dropped the “The King of Kung Fu” to the canvas.

Uros Medic of Serbia kicks Muslim Salikhov of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Uros Medic of Serbia kicks Muslim Salikhov of Russia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Medić’s victory saw him claim his sixth UFC win, his 10th career knockout, and crucially, his first back-to-back victories in the Octagon. 

Order VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

After a UFC career that has been interrupted by injury, it was just what “The Doctor” ordered.

Chris Padilla

The lightweight scrap between Chris Padilla and Ismael Bonfim was exactly that – a scrap.

The pair stood and traded leather throughout their main card battle, with Bonfim the aggressor for much of the contest. But Padilla conserved his energy, protected himself smartly, and, when the right moment came, he struck to claim an impressive second-round finish.

Chris Padilla Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Chris Padilla Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
/

While Bonfim was throwing 100 percent with every strike, and Padilla weathered everything the Brazilian could throw at him, he then turned Bonfim’s aggression against him by applying some forward pressure of his own. 

With Bonfim starting to slow, Padilla put his foot on the gas to break, then finish, Bonfim. By the 4:30 mark in Round 2, it was a wrap, as the fighter nicknamed “Taco” claimed the win in a display that showcased his fight IQ as much as it did his toughness.

VECHAIN UFC 322 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Della Maddalena vs Makhachev | Shevchenko vs Zhang

That’s seven wins in a row for Padilla, whose form seems likely to see him elevated into higher company for his next Octagon assignment.

Christian Leroy Duncan

Christian Leroy Duncan continues to get better with every fight.

Former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Duncan arrived in the UFC as a fighter with a penchant for the spectacular, and he delved into his bag of tricks again to end the seven-year win streak of Brazil’s Marco Tulio and claim a Performance of the Night bonus.

Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Marco Tulio of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Marco Tulio of Brazil in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Duncan tweaked his usual approach as he applied much more forward pressure than we’ve seen in his recent appearances, and it produced the desired effect as he wore down, then finished, Tulio in the second round.

Duncan showed off his submission defense, as well as his own offensive wrestling and grappling, to showcase his still-evolving arsenal in the Octagon. But when it came to the finish itself, it was classic “CLD” as he unleashed a spinning backfist that seemed to freeze Tulio on his feet, then finished the job with a stiff jab and a huge right hand to seal his sixth UFC victory, and his third straight win inside the Octagon.

It was another highlight-reel finish to add to Duncan’s growing collection, as the 30-year-old from Gloucester, England, continues to evolve in front of our eyes as a growing threat at 185 pounds.

Order VeChain UFC 322 featuring two title fights!

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.