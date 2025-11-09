The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown.
Gabriel Bonfim
Gabriel Bonfim defended his ranking, claimed a stoppage victory, and banked a Performance of the Night bonus as “Marretinha’s” first UFC main event turned into a night to remember.
Matched against the tricky, rangy Randy Brown, Bonfim needed to mind his P’s and Q’s in a fight where he conceded height and reach to his opponent. But despite those advantages sitting with Brown, Bonfim fought smartly as he kept his range, chose his shots well, and eventually got the finish.
The finish came via a perfectly-timed knee that connected flush on Brown’s chin and sent him down to the canvas for a huge stoppage win. It earned Bonfim a $50,000 post-fight bonus, and will likely set up the Brazilian for a shot at someone ranked above him in his next fight.
Given the stacked nature of the UFC welterweight division, Bonfim vs anyone else with a number next to their name is going to make for a banger of a matchup.
Joseph Morales
His fight may only have lasted two minutes, 54 seconds, but Joseph Morales packed a LOT into his fight with Matt Schnell.
After initially being taken to the mat by Schnell, Morales worked well to reverse position and establish side control as he took charge of the action on the mat.
Morales then showed his grappling chops as he transitioned through a series of techniques on the mat, attempting Kimura, then looked to land some damage from the crucifix position. Then, as Schnell looked to escape, Morales snatched up a guillotine and applied the squeeze to force the tap.
It was a fast-moving showcase of MMA grappling in action, as Morales claimed his second win in two UFC appearances, and extended his win streak to five with a victory that moved him closer to a crack at the flyweight top 15.
Uroš Medić
When the bout between Uroš Medić and Muslim Salikhov was originally booked, seasoned fight fans were eager to see how long it would take for one of the two welterweight finishers to land a fight-finishing blow. In the end, we only needed to wait 63 seconds to get our answer.
Medić didn’t stand around to wait for Salikhov’s first move. Instead, he came out of his corner with full intention of finishing the fight as quickly as possible. He set his range with a series of kicks, then the southpaw striker made the breakthrough with a perfectly-timed straight left that dropped the “The King of Kung Fu” to the canvas.
Medić’s victory saw him claim his sixth UFC win, his 10th career knockout, and crucially, his first back-to-back victories in the Octagon.
After a UFC career that has been interrupted by injury, it was just what “The Doctor” ordered.
Chris Padilla
The lightweight scrap between Chris Padilla and Ismael Bonfim was exactly that – a scrap.
The pair stood and traded leather throughout their main card battle, with Bonfim the aggressor for much of the contest. But Padilla conserved his energy, protected himself smartly, and, when the right moment came, he struck to claim an impressive second-round finish.
While Bonfim was throwing 100 percent with every strike, and Padilla weathered everything the Brazilian could throw at him, he then turned Bonfim’s aggression against him by applying some forward pressure of his own.
With Bonfim starting to slow, Padilla put his foot on the gas to break, then finish, Bonfim. By the 4:30 mark in Round 2, it was a wrap, as the fighter nicknamed “Taco” claimed the win in a display that showcased his fight IQ as much as it did his toughness.
That’s seven wins in a row for Padilla, whose form seems likely to see him elevated into higher company for his next Octagon assignment.
Christian Leroy Duncan
Christian Leroy Duncan continues to get better with every fight.
Former Cage Warriors middleweight champion Duncan arrived in the UFC as a fighter with a penchant for the spectacular, and he delved into his bag of tricks again to end the seven-year win streak of Brazil’s Marco Tulio and claim a Performance of the Night bonus.
Duncan tweaked his usual approach as he applied much more forward pressure than we’ve seen in his recent appearances, and it produced the desired effect as he wore down, then finished, Tulio in the second round.
Duncan showed off his submission defense, as well as his own offensive wrestling and grappling, to showcase his still-evolving arsenal in the Octagon. But when it came to the finish itself, it was classic “CLD” as he unleashed a spinning backfist that seemed to freeze Tulio on his feet, then finished the job with a stiff jab and a huge right hand to seal his sixth UFC victory, and his third straight win inside the Octagon.
It was another highlight-reel finish to add to Duncan’s growing collection, as the 30-year-old from Gloucester, England, continues to evolve in front of our eyes as a growing threat at 185 pounds.
