The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Morales then showed his grappling chops as he transitioned through a series of techniques on the mat, attempting Kimura, then looked to land some damage from the crucifix position. Then, as Schnell looked to escape, Morales snatched up a guillotine and applied the squeeze to force the tap.

It was a fast-moving showcase of MMA grappling in action, as Morales claimed his second win in two UFC appearances, and extended his win streak to five with a victory that moved him closer to a crack at the flyweight top 15.

Uroš Medić

When the bout between Uroš Medić and Muslim Salikhov was originally booked, seasoned fight fans were eager to see how long it would take for one of the two welterweight finishers to land a fight-finishing blow. In the end, we only needed to wait 63 seconds to get our answer.

Medić didn’t stand around to wait for Salikhov’s first move. Instead, he came out of his corner with full intention of finishing the fight as quickly as possible. He set his range with a series of kicks, then the southpaw striker made the breakthrough with a perfectly-timed straight left that dropped the “The King of Kung Fu” to the canvas.