The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

Speaking of what MMA looks like when it’s done right, Example A is always going to be Neil Magny. A true pro in and out of the Octagon, Magny gutted out a hard-fought win over Max Griffin on Saturday, tying him with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre for most wins in the UFC welterweight division, and it was nice to see his reaction to that news, because he knew he was going to get the recognition that has often eluded him. Now, there can be no doubt that title or no title, he’s been one of the best 170-pounders of this era.