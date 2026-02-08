The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira

The first UFC Fight Night event of 2026 produced a night of well-matched, tightly-contested battles as key contenders from the bantamweight and flyweight divisions took center stage at the Meta APEX.
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of the night’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs Oliveira.
Mario Bautista
Where else can we start but with the main event, and Mario Bautista’s statement victory over Vinicius Oliveira. There were only a couple of ranking spots between them heading into the weekend, but that gap was made to look like an almighty chasm, thanks to Bautista’s virtuoso performance.
Bautista used the first round to assess the man he had in front of him as he downloaded all the information he needed in a steady opening five minutes. But when the second round started, Bautista hit the gas and took over.
His striking and controlled pressure had already hit Oliveira’s gas tank in the first round. And, with the Brazilian slowing and turning to his grappling in a bid to take control, he unwittingly entered Bautista’s world, and had to tap his way out.
The finish, a slick sequence that saw Bautista transition through a succession of submission techniques before locking up the fight-ending rear-naked choke, was a thing of beauty, and showcased just how dangerous the 32-year-old is on the ground.
It was an outstanding performance from Bautista, who bounced back from his decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov last October, and showed the world that he’s still very much a factor in the bantamweight top 10.
Kyoji Horiguchi
Tasked with defeating a fighter with just three career losses and zero defeats by finish, Kyoji Horiguchi probably had a feeling he was in for a long night against Amir Albazi. But the Japanese star still managed to produce a performance that enhanced his already sky-high credentials as he looks to position himself for a title shot later this year.
Horiguchi was as quick as a hiccup, and constantly had Albazi on the back foot. It felt like whenever Horiguchi decided to launch an attack, he was always one step ahead. The only thing missing from his performance was a finish, and the absence of a knockout or submission left Horiguchi a little disappointed when he gave his post-fight interview with Paul Felder in the Octagon.
It might not sit in his personal list of his greatest victories, but it was a nonetheless important win for the newly-monikered “Karate Kid” as he moved closer to title contention at 125 pounds.
Dustin Jacoby
On a night where finishes were at a premium, Dustin Jacoby ensured the main card got off to a big start as he claimed a second-round TKO finish of former training partner Julius Walker in their light heavyweight matchup.
After a steady start in the first round, Jacoby started to find a home for his strikes in the second as he loaded up his strikes and put Walker on skates early in the round. Walker tried to scramble his way to safety, but Jacoby kept the pressure on and forced referee Dan Miragliotta to step in at the 1:42 mark. If he’d done so 10-20 seconds earlier, few would have complained.
It was a great showing from Jacoby, and even more impressive given that he had flown to Sydney to fight at UFC 325 only for his bout with Jimmy Crute to be scrapped after Crute sustained an injury. Jacoby stuck around, cornered teammate Cody Brundage, then flew home and took Saturday’s short-notice assignment with Walker.
Jacoby’s victory puts him on a three-fight win streak, with all three wins coming by knockout. It means his chances of his request to be a part of the upcoming UFC card at the White House may have improved somewhat. His other request – to play a round of golf with the President – might be a trickier wish to grant.
Rizvan Kuniev
His fight won’t end up making any end-of-year highlight reels, but after losing to Curtis Blaydes on his UFC debut last time out, Rizvan Kuniev’s victory over Jailton Almeida might just be one of the most important of his career to date.
In a fight where he had to focus more than normal on his takedown defense, Kuniev effectively shut down Almeida’s threat at source as he stuffed each and every one of the eight takedowns the Brazilian attempted over the course of the fight. And while much of the bout was spent defending Almeida’s takedowns, when his hands were free, Kuniev put them to good use, landing 102 strikes, 43 of them significant, over the 15-minute contest.
It was the sort of fight that an ill-prepared fighter could easily have lost, but Kuniev stayed diligent throughout to earn the unanimous decision win, with scores of 30-27, 30-27, 29-28. And, with Almeida ranked sixth heading into the weekend, the unranked Kuniev may well find himself not only with a number next to his name this week, but potentially a spot inside the top 10.
The tests will only get tougher from here, but Kuniev has just passed an important one.
Klaudia Segula
After losing her Octagon debut via TKO back in November 2024, Poland’s Klaudia Segula knew she needed to up her game. And in her two performances since, she’s done exactly that.
On Saturday, Segula followed up her June 2025 win over Irina Alekseeva with a hard-earned victory over Brazil’s Priscila Cachoeira as she kicked off the event with a win.
Segula was well aware of Cachoeira’s reputation as an aggressive come-forward fighter, and opted to meet that aggression head-on, and it worked superbly. Segula’s sharp striking, often working behind a solid jab, kept the Brazilian at bay, and left Cachoeira busted up and bleeding from the nose by the end of the first round.
Segula kept the pace going and continued to outstrike her more experienced opponent through the remaining two rounds to earn a clear decision win, with only one judge giving a single round to Cachoeira.
The 27-year-old from Lodz has swapped Poland for Florida, and her time spent on the mats of American Top Team has clearly helped her take her skills to a new level. Now on a winning streak as a UFC athlete, Sygula will attempt to build more momentum as she looks to follow in the footsteps of Polish female fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the months and years ahead.
