The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

Featherweights took center stage at Meta APEX as fringe contenders Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa collided in the main event in Las Vegas, while South Korean star Dooho Choi returned to the Octagon to take on the surging Daniel Santos.
The two 145-pound matchups topped a fight card that delivered a little bit of everything on Saturday night on a night that saw a healthy mix of submissions, TKOs, and hard-fought decisions.
FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap the biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa.
Arnold Allen
In the night’s main event, Arnold Allen showed what a top featherweight contender looks like as he dominated in-form Melquizael Costa over five rounds.
Allen’s performance gave a timely reminder that, in a featherweight division that is jam-packed with world-class fighting talent, there’s still a gap between the division’s elite and the chasing pack.
The Englishman has shared the Octagon with the very best in the world at 145 pounds, and looked very much at home, and his win on Saturday night showed that he still belongs in the upper echelon of the featherweight class.
Dooho Choi
After more than a year away from the Octagon, “The Korean Superboy” is back.
After missing 2025 with a knee injury, Dooho Choi returned to the Octagon and picked up where he left off as he claimed his third straight finish with a second-round TKO of Brazil’s Daniel Santos.
WATCH: Dooho Choi Octagon Interview
Choi is always must-see TV whenever he sets foot in the Octagon, and Saturday night’s co-main event bout with Daniel Santos was no exception. Santos came into the fight on a four-fight win streak, including back-to-back wins over South Korean opposition in his last two appearances.
But Choi was determined to stop “Willycat” from registering a hat-trick, and he had to stand firm as Santos started aggressively. But, as the fight wore on, Choi started to find a home for his punches, and a vicious body shot proved the crucial strike as he put the Brazilian down to claim a second-round TKO victory.
The featherweight division has never been more stacked, and the potential for exciting fights at 145 has never been higher. The return of Choi only adds another fan-friendly competitor to the mix.
Juan Diaz
Peruvian bantamweight Juan Diaz made quite the impression on his UFC debut as he submitted fellow prospect Malcolm Wellmaker to deliver an immediate statement to the rest of the 135-pound division.
WATCH: Juan Diaz Octagon Interview
Diaz, who had earned his UFC spot via Dana White’s Contender Series, was handed a tough first assignment in the form of hard-hitting Wellmaker, who was looking to bounce back after a defeat to Ethyn Ewing last time out.
But, while many were eagerly anticipating a bounce-back performance from Wellmaker, it was Diaz who shone as he stood and traded with his opposite number early, then took the fight to the mat, took Wellmaker’s back and locked up a rear-naked choke for the win.
Diaz’s victory improved his record to 16-1-1, and extended his win streak to nine fights. It also showed the rest of the UFC’s bantamweight division that they have another dangerous new talent to contend with.
Benardo Sopaj
After more than a year away from the Octagon, Benardo Sopaj made his return at the Meta APEX, as he picked up the first finish of his UFC career.
WATCH: Benardo Sopaj Post-Fight Interview
Last time out, Sopaj bounced back from his debut defeat to Vinicius Oliveira with a decision win over Ricky Turcios. But more than a year had passed since that victory when Sopaj made the walk on Saturday night to face Timmy Cuamba. But, based on the performance that followed, you wouldn’t have known it.
Sopaj hit the ground running against Cuamba as the pair went back and forth through most of the first round, but the Albanian gave us a glimpse of his grappling at the end of the round as he attempted a neck crank.
Sopaj would go on to use that grappling ability to finish the fight, but the opening undoubtedly came from his striking. He dropped Cuamba with a solid left hand, then followed his man to the mat before eventually locking up a rear-naked choke for the win.
It gave Sopaj his first UFC finish and gave him back-to-back wins in the Octagon. “The Lion King” now has a foothold in the bantamweight division, where even tougher tests await.
Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams arrived in Las Vegas determined to issue a reminder to the welterweight division that he’s a man not to be messed with, and against Nikolay Veretennikov, his message was heard, loud and clear.
WATCH: Khaos Williams Stops Veretennikov In Round 1
Williams demolished Veretennikov mid-way through the opening round, with his heavy hands to the fore, as he hurt his man early, then kept the pressure on to score a crowd-pleasing first-round TKO finish.
After a year to forget in 2025, Williams is back on track, and the Detroit native is determined to make 2026 the year of “The Oxfighter”. With that performance, he’s certainly got off to a strong start.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 16, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.