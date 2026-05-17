The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

The two 145-pound matchups topped a fight card that delivered a little bit of everything on Saturday night on a night that saw a healthy mix of submissions, TKOs, and hard-fought decisions.

FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Official Scorecards

Now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap the biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa.

Arnold Allen

In the night’s main event, Arnold Allen showed what a top featherweight contender looks like as he dominated in-form Melquizael Costa over five rounds.

Allen’s performance gave a timely reminder that, in a featherweight division that is jam-packed with world-class fighting talent, there’s still a gap between the division’s elite and the chasing pack.