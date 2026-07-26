The Scorecard | UFC Abu Dhabi

The UFC Octagon returned to the United Arab Emirates as Abu Dhabi played host to a UFC Fight Night event that featured a pivotal clash in the light heavyweight division as a former champion returned looking to bounce back, while a dangerous rising contender eyed the biggest victory of his career.
Now that the dust has settled at Etihad Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov.
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Magomed Ankalaev
After suffering his first ever knockout loss in his last outing, it's perhaps unsurprising that Magomed Ankalaev didn't go all guns blazing in his comeback fight against Bodgan Guskov. But what he did was completely dominate a dangerous opponent with nothing to lose as he comprehensively outstruck Bogdan Guskov through four rounds, before eventually finishing the job in the fifth.
Ankalaev produced a performance of composure and control as he outworked Guskov, showing off his defensive skills as well as his offensive output. Then, when the fight went into the final five minutes, the former champion turned up the heat, found his mark and got the finish he wanted as he claimed a bounce-back victory to keep himself right in the middle of the championship picture.
WATCH: Magomed Ankalaev Octagon Interview
Ramazan Temirov
Uzbekistan has a legitimate contender at 125 pounds, and his name is Ramazan Temirov. The heavy-handed man took on former title challenger Steve Erceg and delivered a huge performance to finish the Australian in the first round.
Temirov dropped Erceg with a huge spinning back kick to the body, and stalked his man around the Octagon, throwing fastball overhands. As the first round wore on, Temirov really started to find his range, and once he connected, it was the beginning of the end for Erceg.
Temirov's relentless pressure, heavy hands and sheer energy proved to be too much for Erceg to handle, and after securing the 12th knockout win of his career, the 29-year-old said he was ready to take over the division. Whether his next fight will be a title shot remains to be seen, but what seems clear is the next time we see Temirov inside the Octagon, it'll be in a fight with major championship implications at 125 pounds.
RELATED: Ramazan Temirov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Valter Walker
Valter Walker might just be the most interesting, dangerous contender in any division in the UFC. The Moscow-based Brazilian has carved his own niche in the heavyweight division as a lethal finisher of fights. But, rather than claiming his victories via knockout, "The Clean Monster" has been getting the job done with submissions, with the Brazilian arriving in Abu Dhabi having won four in a row via heel hook.
Against Thomas Petersen, Walker looked to be on the way to consecutive heel hook number five, but Petersen managed to roll his way out of immediate trouble. Walker stayed on the attack, switched to a calf slicer and earned the submission win via another method.
WATCH: Valter Walker Reacts To Another Submission Win
Quite simply, Walker is a scary man on the mat. Knowing what he's going to do is one thing – stopping him from doing it is another matter.
Magomed Zaynukov
The latest talent to come off the Nurmagomedov team conveyor belt, Magomed Zaynukov followed up his stellar display on Dana White's Contender Series with an all-action performance on his Octagon debut, then put the rest of the lightweight division on notice.
"Chanco" faced a willing dance partner on Poland's undefeated Damian Rzepecki, and it only served to bring the best out of him as the pair fought back and forth for the full 15 minutes. But, while the action was certainly competitive, it was Zaynukov who held the advantage through each of the three rounds as he sealed a shutout victory on the scorecards.
RELATED: Magomed Zaynukov Post-Fight Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
After his high-octane debut performance, Zaynukov then followed up with an equally energetic post-fight interview as the undefeated Russian claimed that theres a new danger man at 155 pounds. With plenty of top-tier talent to fight through before he can call himself a legitimate contender, Zaynukov's career in the lightweight division looks set to be appointment viewing.
Sam Patterson
After his bout with Michael "Venom" Page ended with boos, and another loss added to his record, Sam Patterson was determined to show the real him when he stepped into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, and he did exactly that.
Patterson stepped in on three weeks' notice to take on Argentine veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio, and after a minute or two to set his sights, Patterson let his hands go, and sealed an impressive second-round TKO finish.
Patterson's win was important to get him back in the win column, but more importantly, it served as a reminder of who he really is as a fighter. And, after a stoppage win and a very smart callout to face the winner of the upcoming main event between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade, Patterson's graph is trending upward once again.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov took place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!