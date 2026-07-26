The Scorecard | UFC Abu Dhabi

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Ankalaev produced a performance of composure and control as he outworked Guskov, showing off his defensive skills as well as his offensive output. Then, when the fight went into the final five minutes, the former champion turned up the heat, found his mark and got the finish he wanted as he claimed a bounce-back victory to keep himself right in the middle of the championship picture.

WATCH: Magomed Ankalaev Octagon Interview

Ramazan Temirov

Uzbekistan has a legitimate contender at 125 pounds, and his name is Ramazan Temirov. The heavy-handed man took on former title challenger Steve Erceg and delivered a huge performance to finish the Australian in the first round.

Temirov dropped Erceg with a huge spinning back kick to the body, and stalked his man around the Octagon, throwing fastball overhands. As the first round wore on, Temirov really started to find his range, and once he connected, it was the beginning of the end for Erceg.