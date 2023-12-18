 Skip to main content
Leon Edwards of England reacts to his win against Colby Covington of the United States in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Scorecard | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Who Were The Biggest Winners In The Final Event Of 2023?
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @thomasgerbasi • Dec. 18, 2023

Saturday’s UFC 296 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena.

1 – Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards is 32 years old. That was the first thing that popped into my head as I began writing this and it’s an important part of his story because of the 11 fighters that currently hold belts in the UFC, only three are younger, and two (Islam Makhachev, Sean Strickland) are 32, as well. So, if history is any indication, Edwards is currently in his physical prime. To be in his prime and at the top of the 170-pound division is a scary proposition for those trying to take his title, and it sets up some intriguing matchups in 2024, with Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov likely the first two on the list for “Rocky,” who made it look easy against Colby Covington on Saturday night.

Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil awaits the judges decision in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

2 – Alexandre Pantoja

If you’re a fight fan, you have to love Alexandre Pantoja and be happy for his success. All class in and out of the Octagon, the Brazilian (only 33 himself) has been facing killer after killer for years, but he’s still standing and doing it with style. Brandon Royval was a tough test, for sure, but Pantoja used his Fight IQ to turn back the challenger and enter 2024 as the best flyweight in the game, a well-deserved and hard-earned honor.

3 – Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa

What a fight, and how could I separate Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa in this space? I can’t, and the main reason is because it takes two to make a great fight, and the pace Aldana and Rosa fought at in T-Mobile Arena was something to see. From start to finish, this was all-action, with neither willing to back down from the other. Fight of the Night? How could it not be?

4 – Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett is one of the most soft-spoken fighters on the UFC roster, but put him in an Octagon with four-ounce gloves on and he’s the loudest guy in the room, with all the noise coming from his heavy hands. Featherweights aren’t supposed to have the power Emmett does, but it’s there for all to see. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket if you’re Emmett, but if you’re facing him on fight night, like Bryce Mitchell did, it’s a frightening proposition to know that one punch can end your night in a split second.

Josh Emmett reacts to his knock out of Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

5 – Ariane Lipski

This fifth spot could have gone to Shavkat Rakhmonov for his dominant win over Stephen Thompson, Cody Garbrandt for looking better than he has in years in halting Brian Kelleher, or Paddy Pimblett for his win over Tony Ferguson. But for my money, Ariane Lipski turned in a career-best performance in defeating the favored Casey O’Neill on Saturday night, finally proving that her “Queen of Violence” nickname is well deserved as she dominated in every phase of the fight before finishing matters in the second round. Yes, Rakhmonov, Garbrandt and Pimblett deserved kudos for their performances, but Lipski made a statement to end 2023.

Ariane Lipski of Brazil reacts to her win in a flyweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC CEO Dana White holds the championship belt in the Octagon during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
