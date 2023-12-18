The Scorecard | UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

2 – Alexandre Pantoja

If you’re a fight fan, you have to love Alexandre Pantoja and be happy for his success. All class in and out of the Octagon, the Brazilian (only 33 himself) has been facing killer after killer for years, but he’s still standing and doing it with style. Brandon Royval was a tough test, for sure, but Pantoja used his Fight IQ to turn back the challenger and enter 2024 as the best flyweight in the game, a well-deserved and hard-earned honor.

3 – Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa

What a fight, and how could I separate Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa in this space? I can’t, and the main reason is because it takes two to make a great fight, and the pace Aldana and Rosa fought at in T-Mobile Arena was something to see. From start to finish, this was all-action, with neither willing to back down from the other. Fight of the Night? How could it not be?