The Scorecard | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Sean Strickland’s title-winning effort over Israel Adesanya won’t be immortalized on highlight reels (though maybe his early knockdown of “The Last Stylebender” will), but it was a testament to the power of fundamentals in this most unpredictable of sports. One-twos, tight defense and consistent pressure were the keys for the new middleweight champion, leaving Adesanya with one puzzle that he couldn’t figure out like he had so many others. It was a master class by Strickland, and I am more than curious to see what Adesanya has in his back pocket strategically for a rematch.

WATCH: Strickland's Post-Fight Interview

2 – Alexander Volkov