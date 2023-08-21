The Scorecard | UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

Well, if you doubted Sean O’Malley before Saturday night’s main event, you’re probably not doubting him today. And if you are, you likely will never be convinced. Bottom line, Aljamain Sterling was the legitimate king at 135 pounds, in the running for the best ever tag in the division, and O’Malley stopped him. Add that to his win over Petr Yan, and it’s clear that the charismatic Arizonan is no hype job. He’s the real deal, and the best part is that if you’re still in the minority that thinks he doesn’t belong here, there are a ton of intriguing matchups for him to change your mind, including Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen, just for starters. I’d love to see him in with Yan again, Rob Font, Umar Nurmagomedov, etc. as well. Bantamweight is a heck of a division for fight fans, and let the good fights keep on coming.

WATCH: O'Malley Knocks Out Sterling

2 – Zhang Weili