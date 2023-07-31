The Scorecard | UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

4 – Derrick Lewis

Take away the knockouts and the big wins, and if a fight fan doesn’t love Derrick Lewis, he or she is not a “real” fight fan. Sure, he’s the UFC’s Knockout King, but he’s gotten here by being a genuine human being, someone quick with a joke, self-effacing or not, and whether he wins or loses, you’ll get the truth, as he sees it. As for the fight part of this all, Lewis needed a victory and he got it in spectacular fashion over Marcos Rogerio de Lima. I got scared a bit when he took his gloves off, but then again, his pants came off, too, so all bets are off, and we’ll hopefully be seeing more of “The Black Beast.”