The Scorecard | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Saturday’s UFC 290 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena.
1 – Alexandre Pantoja
The sentimental side of me wanted to put Robbie Lawler here as soon as he won his fight last Saturday, but how could I not select Alexandre Pantoja as the big winner from the UFC 290 card? Showing skill, grit, determination, Fight IQ and everything in between, Pantoja made the most of his long-awaited shot at the bantamweight title in beating Brandon Moreno in an instant classic. Of course, it takes two to make a fight like this, so kudos to “The Assassin Baby,” as well, but on this night in Las Vegas, it was all Pantoja, who, like Moreno, proved that nice guys can finish first.
2 – Robbie Lawler
If you’re a fight fan, you are a Robbie Lawler fan, plain and simple. This is someone who pulled off the rarest of feats, not just in the fight game, but in life – he stayed true to himself, never wavered, and he left as the same guy he was when he entered the sport. Did that make for great interviews? No. But you have to respect that Lawler wanted to let his fighting write his story, and oh, what a tale that told. Respect to him for a career well fought, for leaving on his own terms, and with a knockout victory over Niko Price that epitomized who he was as a fighter.
3 – Alexander Volkanovski
When you’re Alexander Volkanovski, you deliver another stellar statement win against a top-level fighter and wind up here at the number three spot on Monday. Trust me, that’s not an indictment of the featherweight champ’s skill or performance, but it’s almost like we expect this from him every time out. And he’s bringing it, not only reinforcing the claims of his fans that he’s the G.O.A.T. of the 145-pound weight class but starting the discussion that when all is said and done, he may be an all-time great.
4 – Dricus Du Plessis
A five-fight UFC win streak should have been enough to convince even the harshest critics that Dricus Du Plessis was for real. It wasn’t, but the few stragglers remaining have to be convinced now after “Stillknocks” halted former champ Robert Whittaker on the UFC 290 main card. That second round stoppage made it six straight in the UFC and eight in a row overall for the South African middleweight, who certainly did enough to bring the champ – Israel Adesanya – into the Octagon last weekend to start getting the heat going for an inevitable title fight.
5 (tie) – Dan Hooker
There has always been a select group of fighters that I will always make sure I catch, no matter what’s going on, and Dan Hooker is in that group. Win, lose or draw, Hooker will bring a fight, and to keep that up for nine years at the elite level of the sport in the UFC is something remarkable. On Saturday, he engaged in a three-rounder with Jalin Turner that would have been a Fight of the Night on any card that didn’t include Pantoja-Moreno 2, and the fact that he won with a nasty cut and a broken arm makes it even more impressive. Yes, Dan, I get into the fights for free, but I would pay to watch you fight.
5 (tie) – Bo Nickal
Yes, Bo Nickal was a huge favorite to beat late replacement Val Woodburn and he did just that. But it was how he did it that lands him here. Yes, the decorated wrestler showed off his hands in stopping Woodburn in 38 seconds, but again, it was how he did it, calmly picking his shots after hurting his foe, getting his distance and accurately landing the punches that ended the fight. That’s not something you normally see from a fighter who is fairly new to the sport, and while his wrestling might have been enough to get him far, his all-around game is coming along so well that he may go even further than originally expected.
