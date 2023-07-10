The Scorecard | UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

Yes, Bo Nickal was a huge favorite to beat late replacement Val Woodburn and he did just that. But it was how he did it that lands him here. Yes, the decorated wrestler showed off his hands in stopping Woodburn in 38 seconds, but again, it was how he did it, calmly picking his shots after hurting his foe, getting his distance and accurately landing the punches that ended the fight. That’s not something you normally see from a fighter who is fairly new to the sport, and while his wrestling might have been enough to get him far, his all-around game is coming along so well that he may go even further than originally expected.