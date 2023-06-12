The Scorecard | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Fight Coverage
Saturday’s UFC 289 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Vancouver, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Rogers Arena.
1 – Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes Octagon Interview | UFC 289
Amanda Nunes Octagon Interview | UFC 289
/
The G.O.A.T. has left the building. Yes, I hate evaluating careers while they’re still going on, but now that Amanda Nunes has retired, we can address her standing in the history of women’s combat sports, and she is the best to ever do it. Her resume proves it, but what may be most impressive is that early in her UFC career, few were forecasting greatness for a good fighter, but one with a 9-4 record coming off a stoppage loss to Cat Zingano in 2014. But Nunes had the stuff the greats had in terms of determination, work ethic and the willingness to keep learning, and after that Zingano fight, she went 14-1, won two divisional world titles, and beat a Who’s Who of the sport. In my opinion, there is no debate – Nunes was the greatest.
RELATED: Amanda Nunes | Forever The G.O.A.T.
2 – Charles Oliveira
Speaking of fighters who changed the narrative of their career in a big way, do you remember when Charles Oliveira was 4-4 with 1 no contest in the UFC and about to become a cautionary tale as a fighter who had supreme talent, but was also inconsistent and had issues making weight. Look at Do Bronxs now. Winner of 12 of his last 13, with all but one of those victories coming by way of knockout or submission, Oliveira is not just one of the best lightweights in the game, but one of the best ever. He stopped a legit top contender on a hot streak in Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, but the question remains – can he beat the champ, Islam Makhachev?
3 – Mike Malott
Mike Malott Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen
Mike Malott Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Muniz vs Allen
/
There is – and will always be – only one Georges St-Pierre, so don’t think I’m making those comparisons here. But there’s a sense that another Canadian welterweight - Mike Malott – may just have the potential to reignite the MMA scene north of the border. He was in the spotlight all week, got huge pops from the fans at the fight week press conference and on fight night, and then he went and finished Adam Fugitt in the second round. Yeah, it’s early, but Malott appears to have all the tools – in and out of the Octagon – to make plenty of noise at home and abroad.
UFC 289 Final Results From Vancouver
4 – Dan Ige
I feel bad for Dan Ige sometimes. He always seems so serious, and since he’s one of the most likeable folks on the UFC roster, you want to see him enjoying his time in the toughest sport in the world. So maybe a two-fight winning streak after a three-fight losing skid is what Ige needs to smile a bit and enjoy his summer. Okay, that’s my sentimental side. From the nuts and bolts end of things, the Hawaiian got into a scrap with Nate Landwehr (who always looks like he’s enjoying the ride in the fight game) on Saturday, and he proved to still be among the best featherweights in the sport. Now he needs to keep his run going and if he does, he could be in the title race by this time next year.
Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier
5 – Marc-Andre Barriault
Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview | UFC 289
Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview | UFC 289
/
Two trips to the Octagon in Canada ended up in two losses for Quebec’s Marc-Andre Barriault, so it was nice to see him get his hand raised last weekend in Vancouver. But more than that, in beating Eryk Anders in the UFC 289 Fight of the Night, it was the spotlight the rugged veteran needed at this point of his career. He’s had his ups and downs, for sure, but in 2023, he’s scored a pair of big wins over Julian Marquez and now Anders, and at 33, he might be in his prime at the perfect time.
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana took place live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on June 10, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!