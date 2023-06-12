The Scorecard | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

I feel bad for Dan Ige sometimes. He always seems so serious, and since he’s one of the most likeable folks on the UFC roster, you want to see him enjoying his time in the toughest sport in the world. So maybe a two-fight winning streak after a three-fight losing skid is what Ige needs to smile a bit and enjoy his summer. Okay, that’s my sentimental side. From the nuts and bolts end of things, the Hawaiian got into a scrap with Nate Landwehr (who always looks like he’s enjoying the ride in the fight game) on Saturday, and he proved to still be among the best featherweights in the sport. Now he needs to keep his run going and if he does, he could be in the title race by this time next year.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier

5 – Marc-Andre Barriault